Job Numbers Dip in July

CBJ — National unemployment was up to 5.7% last month from 5.5% in June but wage growth did accelerate at its fastest pace in more than 10 years.

The 4.5% wage growth was a welcome upswing after Statistics Canada also announced 24,000 jobs were lost.

Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 353,000 new positions — almost all of which were full time — for an encouraging overall increase of just under 2%.

Youth employment fell by about 19,000 positions, pushing the jobless rate up 0.7 percentage points to 11.4%.

The number of positions for core-aged women — between 25 and 54 years old — dropped by about 18,000.

July jobless rates by province (numbers from June in brackets):

  • Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8% (13.3)
  • Prince Edward Island 8.4 (9.3)
  • Nova Scotia 7.4 (6.6)
  • New Brunswick 8.5 (7.8)
  • Quebec 4.9 (4.9)
  • Ontario 5.7 (5.4)
  • Manitoba 5.8 (5.7)
  • Saskatchewan 5.4 (5.1)
  • Alberta 7.0 (6.6)
  • British Columbia 4.4 (4.5)

