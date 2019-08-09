Job Numbers Dip in July

CBJ — National unemployment was up to 5.7% last month from 5.5% in June but wage growth did accelerate at its fastest pace in more than 10 years.

The 4.5% wage growth was a welcome upswing after Statistics Canada also announced 24,000 jobs were lost.

Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 353,000 new positions — almost all of which were full time — for an encouraging overall increase of just under 2%.

Youth employment fell by about 19,000 positions, pushing the jobless rate up 0.7 percentage points to 11.4%.

The number of positions for core-aged women — between 25 and 54 years old — dropped by about 18,000.

July jobless rates by province (numbers from June in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8% (13.3)

Prince Edward Island 8.4 (9.3)

Nova Scotia 7.4 (6.6)

New Brunswick 8.5 (7.8)

Quebec 4.9 (4.9)

Ontario 5.7 (5.4)

Manitoba 5.8 (5.7)

Saskatchewan 5.4 (5.1)

Alberta 7.0 (6.6)

British Columbia 4.4 (4.5)

