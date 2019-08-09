Job Numbers Dip in July
CBJ — National unemployment was up to 5.7% last month from 5.5% in June but wage growth did accelerate at its fastest pace in more than 10 years.
The 4.5% wage growth was a welcome upswing after Statistics Canada also announced 24,000 jobs were lost.
Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added 353,000 new positions — almost all of which were full time — for an encouraging overall increase of just under 2%.
Youth employment fell by about 19,000 positions, pushing the jobless rate up 0.7 percentage points to 11.4%.
The number of positions for core-aged women — between 25 and 54 years old — dropped by about 18,000.
July jobless rates by province (numbers from June in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 12.8% (13.3)
- Prince Edward Island 8.4 (9.3)
- Nova Scotia 7.4 (6.6)
- New Brunswick 8.5 (7.8)
- Quebec 4.9 (4.9)
- Ontario 5.7 (5.4)
- Manitoba 5.8 (5.7)
- Saskatchewan 5.4 (5.1)
- Alberta 7.0 (6.6)
- British Columbia 4.4 (4.5)
