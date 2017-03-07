Joel King Inducted President of Arkansas Realtors Land Institute

JONESBORO, AR–(Marketwired – March 07, 2017) – The Arkansas Realtors Land Institute (RLI) has inducted charter member, Joel King, ALC, CAI, as President of the Board for 2017. King is a National Auction Marketing Specialist for J.P. King Auction Company, and takes over from 2016 President Jeramy Stephens, ALC, of Mossy Oak Properties.

Twelve years ago, King achieved the highest level of professional competence with the Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designation through the RLI. Seeking greater resources for continued professional development in-state through RLI, in 2013, King helped charter and found the Arkansas chapter of RLI for land sales professionals.

“Becoming involved with the RLI was necessary for me to then be able to develop my skills to take the land brokerage business to the next level,” explains Joel King.

“As president this year, I am excited to work with people who want to sell land and hone their skills of agriculture and timber redevelopment, and work with 1031 land exchange opportunities. RLI in Arkansas is a newer organization, and I am excited to grow our membership by scheduling multiple RLI University courses in-state this year. We are a small, focused and very experienced group specializing in land sales in Arkansas,” said King.

Joel King has represented J.P. King since 2002. King began his career continuing the success of his father’s real estate company that was founded in 1963, in Hardy, Arkansas.

“I have a passion for developing land and selling land at its highest and best use. We have been successful in not only selling land traditionally, but selling through the auction process where you can move large amounts of acreage while still bringing market prices,” said King.

Properties he has sold through auction in Arkansas include Strickland Farm, which set the price per acre record in Arkansas at $8,100 for a 233-acre property owned by Arkansas State University’s Real Estate Foundation. In December 2016, he auctioned the 18 acre Creek Place Development in Jonesboro for a total of $2.5 million.

King is one of only 1,100 auction professionals nationwide with the Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI) designation. Last year, King was awarded the Arkansas Auctioneers Association’s highest honor when he was inducted into their Auctioneers Hall of Fame.

As an independent premier real estate auction firm, J. P. King’s impressive portfolio of property sales includes over a million acres of land, ranches and farms located throughout all 50 states. J. P. King Auction Company pioneered the use of auctions for land and luxury real estate and non-distressed clients. Under the current leadership of the fourth generation of the King family, the firm has sold and closed over $2 billion in property through more than 850 auction events. www.jpking.com.

The Arkansas RLI is a non-profit organization created for land sales professionals dedicated to gaining knowledge, building relationships, and increasing business for members who broker, lease, sell, develop, and manage our most precious resource: the land. RLI members strive to be the most knowledgeable and successful professionals in Arkansas’ rural land industry. Arkansas RLI is the state chapter of the national Realtors Land Institute. For more information, visit www.arkansasrealtors.com/rli and www.rliland.com.

