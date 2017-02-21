John Paul DeJoria announces latest company, Renew Logic, receives highest environmental certifications

AUSTIN, TX–(Marketwired – February 21, 2017) – Known worldwide as “Stewards of the World,” John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, and founders Justin Harvey and Gary Stephens, announce receiving the highest environmental certifications for their latest corporate environmental venture, Renew Logic.

Renew Logic, a leading global electronics asset recovery and recycling company, received the most demanding industry-leading environmental certificates by developing and implementing policies and processes supporting R2 Responsible Recycling certification and RIOS, the Recycling Industry Operating Standard certification.

R2 and RIOS are the premier international environmental, worker health and safety and data security standards for the electronics refurbishing and recycling industry.

Renew Logic’s certification ensures the company’s commitment to business integrity and the R2 Code of Practices guiding quality, transparency and environmental and social responsibility.

“I invested in Renew Logic because it answers a global need for sustainable, responsible reuse of discarded electronics,” said company partner John Paul DeJoria. “The world’s appetite for new and faster devices continues to grow, but that appetite results in a global crisis over what to do with discarded, obsolete electronics. I’m backing this company because it’s innovative, socially responsible and it’s a good business.”

Renew Logic co-founder Eloise DeJoria adds, “Electronic waste is a global environmental and human health crisis. We created Renew Logic as one solution toward fixing this crisis. This company is our way of becoming a trusted, well capitalized, environmentally sound partner, handling the most complex problems related to end-of-life electronics from liquidation and recovery to distribution and fulfillment.”

Renew Logic co-founder and CEO Gary Stephens said, “The Renew Logic team enthusiastically accepts responsibility for protecting the environment, the health & safety of our employees and our customer’s data security. These certifications ensure that our customers can rely on our operations having positive impacts on the environment through reuse, refurbishment and conservation.”

Renew Logic fits the business principles of John Paul DeJoria, who consistently exercises environmentally forward practices within all business ventures and philanthropy initiatives. Whether planting trees, protecting animals or preserving natural resources, his commitment to caring for the planet is paramount across all of his businesses. In 2011, he established the Peace, Love & Happiness Foundation supporting charities that promote environmental sustainability, social responsibility and the protection of animals.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Renew Logic provides single-source, custom solutions for global asset recovery and marketplace re-entry of consumer electronics and business technology systems. Renew Logic leads the industry by providing the world’s largest companies the most robust, cost-effective, value added services in reverse logistics, IT asset recovery and remarketing.

For more information on Renew Logic visit: renewlogic.com

Following the passion of John Paul and Eloise DeJoria, Renew Logic is committed to preserving the global prosperity of all life through sustainability and social responsibility.

John Paul DeJoria

John Paul DeJoria is a first-generation American turned entrepreneur, philanthropist and pillar of the business community. Once homeless, he has struggled against the odds to achieve success, launching multiple global enterprises including Paul Mitchell hair products and Patron Spirits, while always supporting his motto, “Success Unshared is Failure.” He signed Bill Gates and Warren Buffet’s “Giving Pledge” as a formal promise to continue giving back. John Paul has been profiled for his corporate and philanthropic initiatives across a multitude of media outlets including 20/20, CNN, Forbes, Fortune, Inc., and Fox, Fox Business News, Bloomberg, CNBC and NBC, and recently as a guest shark on Shark Tank.

Eloise DeJoria

Entrepreneur Eloise DeJoria is co-founder of Ultimate Face Cosmetics and clothing line “Eloise DeJoria.” Her business experience runs across the fashion industry to the environment and entertainment. Eloise takes a global view that leads her investments in ecologically positive businesses and sustainability. Eloise, her husband John Paul and their Peace, Love and Happiness Foundation are ardent supporters of causes that support a healthy planet, nutrition, holistic healing programs and the use of film as a medium for women to raise awareness of critical issues that impact their lives.