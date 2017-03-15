John’s Incredible Pizza Company in Bakersfield, Calif. Celebrates Their Grand Re-Opening

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – As if 100 games, rides and attractions are not enough, John’s Incredible Pizza Company in Bakersfield, Calif. has added glow golf and miniature bowing to their Fun World arcade. To celebrate, John’s is having a Grand Re-Opening with a three-day celebration March 28-30, 2017. Guests are invited to join the event that will include John’s All You Can Eat Buffet, Unlimited Beverages, plus one round of bowling and glow golf. John’s VIP and KIDS’ CLUB Members get an additional two free rides. This special offer is $10 per person.

“We are always trying to find new ways to delight our guests and incorporate new attractions that the entire family will enjoy,” said Owner & Founder, John Parlet. “The Bakersfield community has been an integral part of our success throughout these past 18 years and we want to continue to offer a fun place for family outings, parties, field trips and private events.”

To add to the excitement, HOT 94.1 will be on-site giving away many prizes including free Pizza-For-a-Year and free parties. Plus John’s furry mascot, IncrediBear, will be part of the action with fun activities planned for all. For details go to: www.johnspizza.com/BakersfieldFun.

ABOUT JOHN’S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY

Founder John Parlet opened the very first John’s Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California in 1997 to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Fast forward 20 years later and John’s now operates nationally with 12 locations, expanding its footprint to over 60,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit: www.johnspizza.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/15/11G133208/Images/Johns_Incredible_Pizza_Co_Glow_Golf-df08074f49cda0c99aacd15f6f0793d9.jpg