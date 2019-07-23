Johnson Promises Brexit

CBJ — Just moments after officially being declared the new leader of the British Conservative party, Boris Johnson said he will follow through on a promise to lead Great Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by the end of October.

The 55-year-old Johnson also now assumes the position of Prime Minister of the UK, taking over from former PM Theresa May, who resigned following the turmoil accrued during her time as leader in attempting to also get Britain out of the EU.

It won’t be entirely smooth sailing, however, as Johnson will lead the country from a minority position, and not a majority mandate. That means he and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are going to have to see eye to eye on a number of key factors, which is anything but assured. If a non-confidence motion is brought forth at any time in Parliament, it would mean the citizens of the UK going back to the polls for another federal election.

Johnson’s convincing victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.

Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won the votes of 92,000 members of the Conservative Party, almost twice as many as his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

May will leave office after visiting Buckingham Palace to see Queen Elizabeth, who will formally appoint Johnson.

