Jorg Gray to Showcase Three New Watch Collections at JCK Las Vegas

TUSTIN, CA–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Trendsetting California watchmaker Jorg Gray — renowned for crafting affordable luxury wristwatches worn by high-profile celebrities, athletes and political dignitaries — is pleased to announce it will exhibit three new watch collections at JCK Las Vegas held June 5-8 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Unique timepieces that are as equally timeless as they are innovatively modern, the Aristocrat, the Embolden and the Covert collections each exemplify the effortless American style and sophistication that Jorg Gray is known for across the globe.

The Aristocrat Collection

Pure luxury on your wrist, the Aristocrat is both classically refined and ideal for the savvy, modern man. This timepiece is available in silver or rose gold stainless-steel finish with multi-colored, accented dials and a sapphire-coated crystal.

The Embolden Collection

Beautifully crafted to evoke a sense of precision and elegance, the Embolden features elevated form and function. Housed in either a black ionic or silver case, these timepieces come with either metal or canvas straps, and are water resistant to 100 meters.

The Covert Collection

Ruggedly sophisticated, the Covert is a no-nonsense chronograph for the stylish pragmatist. With a sleek black ionic case with gunmetal chrono buttons, a black crown and a hardened sapphire-coated mineral lens, this statement piece comes in a green or gray camouflage dial.

“The Jorg Gray team is proud to be showcasing our newest watch lines at the jewelry industry’s leading annual trade event,” said Jorg Gray President Trevor Gnesin. “Our timepieces truly appeal to the modern man — someone who demands quality, style and sophistication at a fair price. We look forward to exhibiting at JCK Las Vegas.”

In addition to its newest collections, Jorg Gray is also introducing new options for some of its best-selling watches: the JG6500 Limited Edition Automatics will now have an inscription option, and the JG6900 will now have a NATO Strap option — the watch will come equipped with the NATO strap and an additional black strap.

Find Jorg Gray’s newest collections at JCK Las Vegas:

June 5-8, 2017

Booth: B32125

Neighborhood: CLOCKWORK

Jorg Gray collections are available through select authorized retailers and at JorgGray.com. To find a retailer or to see more of Jorg Gray’s high-performance timepieces, visit JorgGray.com.

With press inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at [email protected] or 949-733-8679.

ABOUT JORG GRAY: Based in Southern California, the Jorg Gray brand offers a range of unique watches that reflect an effortless American style and sophistication. In response to overwhelming demand, Jorg Gray has recently expanded into a global brand. Jorg Gray is the timepiece of choice for the U.S. Secret Service and former President of the United States Barack Obama, as well as a variety of high profile celebrities and athletes. Chic consumers across the globe continue to respond to the Jorg Gray hallmark of exceptional artistry and outstanding value. For more information, visit JorgGray.com.