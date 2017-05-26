Joseph DuMouchelle Achieves More Than $100,000 per Carat for an Emerald at May 24 Jewels & Timepieces Auction

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Estate jewelry auction house Joseph DuMouchelle achieved more than $100,000 per carat for an emerald at its May 24th sale, which included a total of six natural Colombian emeralds as well as unheated Burma, Kashmir and Ceylon sapphires and unheated Burma rubies and spinels. A 3.30ct natural Colombian emerald achieved $104,166 per carat, setting a near-record price per carat for an unmounted Colombian emerald and definitively setting a record price per carat for a Colombian emerald of its size.

“What is interesting is that these emeralds are relatively small when compared to some of the emeralds that have broken records for price per carat in past auctions,” says president and founder Joseph DuMouchelle. “Other important emerald sales have all dealt with stones of 8 carats or higher and more commonly of 15 carats or higher — but the highest price per carat of an emerald in yesterday’s sale was only 3.30ct. I think the results prove that quality is just as important as quantity when it comes to rare and important colored stones.” The record for price per carat for an emerald is held by Elizabeth Taylor’s 23.46ct Colombian emerald in a Bulgari pendant, which fetched $280,000 per carat in 2011.

Joseph DuMouchelle is now accepting items for its upcoming June 2017 auction.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image1-e28c66c8e1ca990c873f4cfdc9ff2327.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image2-87a78329c3208a07af5fe29556b33548.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image3-9bd1699769f4b9db8667c04f7f691131.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image4-e27e9979d961b5df91206d43ba0767df.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image5-3159ae072cf3934abfa7ef52724b4e96.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image6-c4d80b98a5549b3dba01626bae694cab.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image7-bd511684c8b88cf1be049f37c0029d79.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image8-64626dfda9979907849fcbdca2a2d760.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image9-f6d8ca17f7788aed8a08a766291d5d22.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/26/11G139783/Images/image10-4a14e5f94d0cb3399c0c102ed8bd51d3.jpg