Juggernaut arranges $1,650,000 funding

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (Frankfurt: 4JE) (OTC: JUGRF) (the “Company or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds totaling $1,650,000. The offering has strong support from both institutions and accredited investors alike in both the Americas and Europe. Upon closing Juggernaut will be firmly positioned to meet its 2019 exploration commitments on Empire, Midas, DSM and J2 projects.

The proposed financing is scheduled to close on Friday November 30th 2018. The offering will consist of flow-through units (each an “FT Unit”) at the price of $0.18 and non-flow-through units (each an “NFT Unit”) at the price of $0.16. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share which is a “flow-through” share for Canadian income tax purposes and one half share purchase warrant (each half warrant a “$0.36 Warrant”). Two $0.36 half warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a “flow-through” share at the price of $0.36 for 24 months after Closing. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share which is not a “flow-through” share and one share purchase warrant (each a “$0.32 Warrant”). Each $0.32 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a “flow-through” share at the price of $0.32 for a period of 36 months after Closing. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company’s Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.72 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.36 Warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company’s Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.80 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.32 Warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

The Company will pay finder’s fees equal to 5% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash, and 5% finder’s warrants equal to the number of units sold in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proposed private placement and finder’s fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. All shares issued pursuant to the offering (including shares issued to finders) and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

Statements

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President and CEO of Juggernaut states: “The company and the geologic team are looking forward to what is shaping for an exciting 2019 exploration season. The Empire, Midas, DSM and J2 properties are all located in key geologic terranes that have garnered strong support from institutions and interest from the Miners alike. Drill results from Midas and Empire will be reported once received, compiled and interpreted. We look forward to the 2019 drilling and exploration season with great anticipation.”

Further information regarding Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. can be found at JuggernautExploration.com

Contact Information:

Dan Stuart Director, President, and CEO

dan@JuggernautExploration.com

+1-604-559-8028

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Suite 1010-1130 West Pender St.

Vancouver BC V6E-4A4

Office # 1-604-559-8028

Fax # 1-604-681-1864