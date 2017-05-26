Juhl Energy, Inc. Announces Extension of Common Stock Tender Offer

CHANHASSEN, MN–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Juhl Energy Inc., (OTC PINK: JUHL) (“Juhl Energy”), a leading provider of clean energy solutions, today announced the extension of its current 5:00 pm PT May 26, 2017 deadline regarding the Company’s tender offer of its common stock. The tender offer deadline has been extended to 5:00 pm PT on June 5, 2017.

Prior to the new deadline, record date shareholders of Juhl Energy, Inc. common stock can obtain additional information and instructions by contacting the financial institution currently holding their shares of Juhl Energy, Inc. For those shareholders that possess a physical certificate, please contact Rico Portaro with Empire Stock Transfer at (702) 818-5898 by the deadline of 5:00 pm PT on June 5th, 2017. If you need further assistance, please contact Juhl Energy Investor Relations at (888) 438-5845.

ABOUT JUHL ENERGY, INC.

Juhl Energy is an established leader and pioneer in the renewable energy industry with a focus on competitive, clean energy solutions, including wind, solar, hybrid systems and heat/power projects designed for rural communities, municipal electric companies, and medium-sized industrial companies throughout the United States. Juhl Energy has completed 25 wind farms, accounting for over 350 MW’s of wind power, and services every aspect of development from general consultation, construction and management, to system operations and maintenance. Juhl Energy is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN, and has other offices in Chicago, and Milwaukee.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements that reflect Juhl Energy’s current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Juhl Energy has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plan,” “should,” “typical,” “preliminary,” “hope,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Juhl Energy and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Juhl Energy’s actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and specifically those statements referring to any specific projects, prospective acquisitions and wind farm assets mentioned herein.