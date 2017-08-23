Jumio partners with Branddocs for expansion into Spain, LATAM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – August 23, 2017) –

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), has today announced a partnership with Branddocs TrustCloud, a global integral provider of trust services, which will allow the business to offer Jumio’s solutions to its significant client base in Spain and LATAM. According to the Unisys 2017™ Security Index, the main concerns of the Latin American population are related to fraud and the collection and use of data from their bank cards, issues that this partnership helps to address.

Branddocs’ TrustCloud solution, founded and headquartered in New York, is used by some of the world’s most recognised organisations including Logitravel, AON, BBVA, Banco Santander, Willis, XL Catlyn, and others to carry out secure digital transactions and archive them as a Trusted Third Party. This drastically reduces the execution time of processing and shipping costs of transactions.

Jumio’s Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS) will work alongside Branddocs’ existing technologies to provide users with the three core pillars of Netverify: ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification. This multi-layered technology will further strengthen Branddocs’ TrustCloud verification suite and see Netverify achieve further penetration into the Spanish and LATAM markets.

Robert Prigge, CRO at Jumio, said: “Jumio’s instant, trusted verification has fast become an essential tool in digital security. We are pleased to partner with Branddocs, bringing our market-leading ID verification, identity verification and document verification to Spanish and Latin American markets. Netverify will help Branddocs’ clients and partners to ensure that their customers are genuinely who they say are.”

Maria J. Hernández, General Director at Branddocs for Spain & LATAM, added: “Our clients rely on us to help provide trust. Electronic transactions depend on the sender and the receiver each knowing that the other is who they say they are. As the world becomes more digitised, digital signing continues to grow and Jumio’s innovative identity verification technology enables us to provide our customers with a strong, trusted proposition that fits smoothly alongside our existing TrustCloud solution.”

TrustCloud from Branddocs offers Identification, Notification, eSignature and Qualified Archiving (e-Repository). It allows multiple types of eSignatures according to legal criteria, including: Simple, Advanced and Recognised (Qualified), using biometric authentication such as facial recognition to facilitate simple, modern identification for trusted transactions.

Jumio is the de facto standard in identity verification, with over 60 million identities verified. In 2017, the company achieved its strongest results to date and has won Best Fraud Prevention Platform at the 2017 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. It was also named “Cutting Edge Biometrics Security Solution” winner in the 2017 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards.

About Jumio

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.

Leveraging advanced technology like biometric facial recognition and machine learning, Jumio helps customers to meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML and tie the digital identity to the physical world. Jumio has verified more than 60 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com

About Branddocs

Branddocs TrustCloud, the only integral provider worldwide of trust services.

In order to offer its clients a complete solution as Trusted Third Party, TrustCloud includes the best functionalities in electronic identification, notification, signature as well as qualified custody and reseal for electronic records.

Founded in 2008 after several millions of dollars in R&D, Branddocs Inc. is a team of architects and IT engineers specialised in digital identity, signature and secure exchange and archiving. With offices in New York and Madrid, Branddocs is the leader and only provider offering a single cloud solution for Trust Services.