Jumio to Power Free2Move’s Identity Verification Process

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service, today announced that the fast-growing Mobility App Free2Move, which is owned by the French automotive manufacturer PSA Group, will use Netverify to verify customer driving licences quickly and easily.

A 2016 survey by the University of California Berkeley shows Europeans are embracing car-sharing schemes like never before, with 2.2 million European car share scheme members and a 79 percent growth rate.1 A key factor in powering this growth has been the development of mobile technology that provides access to these services.

Yet, with a plethora of choices available, how do would-be car share users choose between the offerings? This is the problem Free2Move is solving.

Free2Move is a mobility app for popular car-sharing providers including Car2Go, Flinkster, Multicity, Zipcar, DriveNow and many more. It aggregates all the local available car share options on a mobile app, providing registered Free2Move users easy access to the local car share providers.

Customers register and then verify their identity to satisfy that they have a valid driving licence and are who they say they are. Previously, this meant using video calls to verify identity, a time-consuming and frustrating process.

With Jumio, the verification is now simple and effective. All the customer needs to do is scan their photo ID using the camera of their PC or mobile device. Netverify’s computer vision technology then extracts customer data from the ID.

Jumio’s Biometric Facial Recognition technology then captures the applicant’s face via a selfie, helping to ensure the person who submits the photo ID is the owner of the document as well. The technology is able to pick up on even the slightest facial movement, ensuring that the picture-taker is both live and valid. The photo taken as a result of the facial scan and the submitted ID is then cross-checked for a quick and reliable ID verification process.

Fabian Kofler, Founder and CEO, Free2Move Mobility Solutions, said. “The unique selling proposition of our service consists in easy and quick usage and we want to make sure the registration process is part of it. Netverify has given us exactly what we were looking for: a way to not only scan an ID, but to fully verify that the person at the other end who submits the ID is the ID owner as well. With this technology in place, we are looking forward to expanding further into Italy, Austria, Sweden and the UK. After this, our plan is to enter the dynamic North American market.”

Robert Prigge, Chief Revenue Officer, Jumio, said: “The sharing economy is an exciting and fast-moving sector. But in order for it to work successfully, those engaging in it need to prove they are who they say they are. Jumio’s technology can make this friction-free and speedy. We are pleased to be working with Free2Move and look forward to helping them as they grow and expand.”

About Jumio

Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service, enables businesses to reduce fraud and increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience. With Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service customers have a complete identity verification solution that can be tailored to fit their specific business requirements. Netverify Trusted Identity as a Service combines biometric facial recognition, facial image matching, ID verification, and document verification to ensure the physical identity matches the real-world identity. Jumio has verified more than 50 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, higher education, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US and Europe, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com

About Free2Move

Free2Move allows people to find and compare vehicles from a wide variety of carsharing providers in one app. Users can see cars from major carsharing providers in their area, find the closest one, compare offers and book the best fit. Our mission is to provide people with easy access to a variety of vehicles and enable them to book directly from our app. The Free2Move App is available for Android, iOS and Windows devices.