Jura Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jura Energy Corporation (“Jura” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture:JEC) announces the grant today of restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s restricted share unit plan (the “RSU Plan”) which was approved by shareholders on May 25, 2017.

Jura granted an aggregate of 182,574 RSUs to certain of its non-executive directors in settlement of a portion of their directors’ compensation for the quarters ended September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017. The RSUs vest as to one third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of their date of grant. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company by delivering an exercise notice in accordance with the RSU Plan.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 368,086 RSUs under the RSU Plan to date.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mr. Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, Interim CEO Tel: +92 51 2270702-5 Fax: +92 51 227 0701 Website: www.juraenergy.com E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com