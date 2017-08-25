Jura Energy Announces Enhancement of Al Baraka Financing Facility

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jura Energy Corporation (TSX Venture:JEC) (“Jura”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Spud Energy Pty Limited (“SEPL”) has entered into a supplemental third Musharaka Agreement with Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited (“ABPL”), as lead arranger, acting on behalf of itself and other participants in the syndicate, pursuant to which the facility amount of third Musharaka has been increased from 170 million Pakistan Rupees (“PKR”) to PKR 470 million.

This resulted in an overall increase in facility amount from PKR 1,230 million to PKR 1,530 million.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Mr. Shahid Hameed, Interim CEO Tel: +92 51 2270702-5 Fax: +92 51 227 0701 Website: www.juraenergy.com E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com