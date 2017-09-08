Just Energy and Amigo Energy designated among 2017 Most Trusted Texas Retail Electric Providers

HOUSTON, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a report published September 7th by Market Strategies International, Just Energy and Amigo Energy were identified to be among the top ten Most Trusted Brands in a pool of 52 Texas Retail Electric Providers (REPs) rated by customers. The most trusted brands are considered companies that customers have confidence in to do the right thing on their behalf. Amigo Energy also ranked in the top ten in last year’s report.

The findings are from the Cogent Reports™ 2017 Texas REP Brand Trust study provided by Market Strategies International. The research surveys electric consumers and benchmarks providers based upon a Brand Trust index score that is derived from measuring nine unique factors that impact consumers’ emotional attachment and the management performance of each provider.

“As a Trusted Advisor, it is important to us that every single one of our customers have full faith and confidence in us as their energy partner, especially now as we work to help our communities recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey,” says Deb Merril, Just Energy’s co-Chief Executive Officer. “These results underscore that we have in place the right team and approach to meet customer needs and expectations as a company that puts them first. We are tremendously grateful to have their trust.”

“We strive daily to gain and maintain the trust of our customers by listening to what’s important to them,” says Jay Lewis, Just Energy’s co-Chief Executive Officer. “Everything we do, we do with the voice of the customer in mind and building relationships that they can count on.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017, Just Energy operates in deregulated electric and natural gas markets across North America, the UK and more recently, Germany. The company continues to be guided by a focus on customer experience and a commitment to serving customers with the attention and care of a trusted neighbor.

About Just Energy Group Inc.:

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSX:JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately 1.5 million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Tara Energy and terrapass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

About Amigo Energy

Amigo Energy is a full-service Retail Electric Provider (REP) to residential and commercial customers in Texas. The company operates in nearly all deregulated transmission areas in the State providing competitive rates and superior customer service with a view to building long term relationships and satisfaction. Amigo Energy is a subsidiary of Just Energy Group Inc., a publicly traded company (NYSE:JE) (TSX:JE) serving approximately 1.5 million customers across North America. Visit www.amigoenergy.com to learn more.

