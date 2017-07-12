Just Energy Foundation Partners with Boston Cares and Three Boston Area Schools to Plant the Seeds for Sustainable Gardens and Future

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – July 12, 2017) – Through its partnership with Boston Cares, the Just Energy Foundation is delighted to work with local volunteers to build Sustainable Gardens at three schools in the Boston Public School district. These include West Zone Early Learning Center on Thursday July 13th, Henderson Inclusion School later in the month, and Donald McKay School in late August.

The gardens and outdoor classrooms represent Just Energy Foundation’s sustainable schoolyard campaign which targets youth education and complements Just Energy’s commitment to investing in the environment while adding value to communities. The outdoor classroom cultivates an opportunity for children, who otherwise would not have the resources, to learn about sustainability hands-on, and the important part they play as stewards of our earth.

Approximately 40 volunteers will work at each location to dig, plant, hammer and paint planter boxes and picnic tables for the use of students and staff now, and well into the future.

“It is absolutely rewarding to be able to get involved in this way” says Kandi Terry, Executive Director of the Just Energy Foundation. “We are privileged to work with Boston Cares to bring these unique, hands-on learning opportunities to students early in their educational journey, and set them up as tomorrow’s leaders and change makers. We look forward to pursuing similar sustainable gardens and outdoor learning spaces across more of Just Energy’s markets in the coming months.”

Boston Cares’ Executive Director commented that “we are excited to partner with Just Energy Foundation to bring sustainable gardens to three Boston Public Schools. Over 100 volunteers will participate in creating these new outdoor learning spaces over the summer and then the schools’ teachers will develop programming that leverages these new spaces for student learning.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in September at each location to officially open the gardens with students, school staff and local civic representatives.

About Just Energy Foundation:

The Just Energy Foundation was established in 2013 by Just Energy Group Inc. to help registered Canadian and U.S. charitable organizations secure the resources required to promote the health and well-being of communities in need. Funded entirely by Just Energy, the Foundation invests in local programs that work to enhance the quality of life in Just Energy’s operating markets towards building stronger and supportive communities. Visit justenergyfoundation.com to learn more.

About Boston Cares:

Boston Cares mobilizes individual and corporate volunteers who strengthen communities and improve the lives of people in need. We build relationships with schools and nonprofits with needs that can be filled by volunteer teams; then we recruit, orient & lead reliable groups of volunteers who get the job done. Our year-round programs & seasonal service events generate 76,000 hours at 180+ schools and nonprofits in Greater Boston and eastern Massachusetts communities. Learn more at bostoncares.org.

About Just Energy Group Inc.:

Established in 1997, Just Energy (NYSE: JE) (TSX: JE) is a leading retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficiency solutions, and renewable energy options. With offices located across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Just Energy serves approximately two million residential and commercial customers providing homes and businesses with a broad range of energy solutions that deliver comfort, convenience and control. Just Energy Group Inc. is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Green Star Energy, Hudson Energy, Just Energy Solar, Tara Energy and terrapass. Visit justenergygroup.com to learn more. Also, find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.