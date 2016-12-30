Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Santa Maria Petroleum Inc.) Announces Filing of Filing Statement

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Dec. 30, 2016) -

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Santa Maria Petroleum Inc.) (the “Company“) (NEX:SMQ.H) announces that, in connection with the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) regarding the previously announced merger transaction (the “Transaction“) with Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kalytera“) and certain other transactions related thereto, the filing statement of the Company dated December 30, 2016 (the “Filing Statement“), which describes the Transaction and certain other related transactions which have occurred or will occur prior to or in connection with, the Transaction, has been filed on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Transaction will constitute a change of business and reverse takeover of the Company pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers, such that upon completion, Kalytera will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the Transaction and prior thereto, the Company has changed its name (“Name Change“) from Santa Maria Petroleum Inc. to Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc., consolidated its share capital (the “Consolidation“) on the basis of approximately 2.3 (old) common shares for one (new) common share, and continued (“Continuance“) under the laws of British Columbia (from Ontario).

In accordance with TSXV policy, the Company’s common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the TSXV determines, which is anticipated to be early in January, 2017.

A further press release will be disseminated upon closing of the Transaction in compliance with the policies of the TSXV.

