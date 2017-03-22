Kansas City Barbeque Society kicks off its Great American Cookout Tour in Texas

KANSAS CITY, MO–(Marketwired – March 22, 2017) – The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS.us), the largest non-profit barbeque association in the world, is launching its 2017 Great American Cookout tour in Texas at the City of Cedar Park Heritage Festival, April 1.

In addition to lively and informative demos by the touring pro pitmaster team, Mike and Christine Peters, The Great American Cookout will explain how average grillers can become certified judges or pitmasters in the smoking hot barbeque circuit. The tour will also serve up tasty samples at 20 of the biggest barbeque contests and food festivals in the country, from Connecticut to California, with additional stops along the way at select retail locations.

“We’re delighted to bring our 11th anniversary tour to some of the biggest and friendliest barbeque events in the country. The Great American Cookout is designed to bring people together. We encourage you to enjoy our great food with your family and friends,” said Carolyn Wells, Executive Director of KCBS.

McCormick® Grill Mates® is the title sponsor of the tour and the official seasoning and marinade partner of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, and will introduce their brand new line of sausages and beef franks on this year’s tour. Grill Mates® products will be featured along with Bubba Burgers® and everything will be prepared on the award-winning 270 Smoker™. All free samples will feature a wonderful wood-smoked flavor thanks to using all-natural Western® Premium BBQ Products’ wood chips and chunks, followed by the all-natural Cowboy® Charcoal as a heat source.

Pitmaster Peters and his wife, Christine, have both earned many barbeque awards over the years, enabling the fan-favorite duo to reveal techniques that the pros use in competition barbeque. They will also be demonstrating how to prep and cut meats appropriately by using quality German-steel cutlery from Gunter Wilhelm.

To keep up with the Great American Cookout all season long, visit kcbs.us/tour.php, Facebook (www.facebook.com/GreatAmericanCookout) and Twitter (@KCBSBBQTour).

2017 Great American Cookout Tour Schedule

April 1: City of Cedar Park Heritage Festival, Cedar Park, TX

April 21-22: Rock’n Ribs BBQ Festival, Springfield, MO

May 6-7: 16th Annual BBQ’n Blues Festival, Bixby, OK

May 12-13: Barbecue in the Bluffs, Council Bluffs, IA

May 26-28: Westmont Lion’s Club “Red, White, and Bar-B-Q” Barbecue Festival and Competition, Westmont, IL

June 3-4: Sun BBQ Fest, Uncasville, CT

June 9-10: Historic New Castle, State Championship Colonial BBQ Competition, Newcastle, DE

June 17: Peak City Pig Fest, Apex, NC

June 30-July 1: National Pro BBQ Tour Regional, Bartlett, TN

July 14-15: Gold Ribbin’ BBQ Fest – Greater Green Bay, Green Bay, WI

July 21-23: Columbus Jazz and Ribfest, Columbus, OH

August 4-5: San Luis Valley Beat the Heat BBQ, Alamosa, CO

August 19-20: Oaktown Throwdown BBQ, Oakland, CA

August 30-September 4: Best in the West Nugget Rib Cookoff, Sparks, NV

September 16-17: River Falls Bacon Bash, River Falls, WI

September 28-30: Barbecue on the River, Paducah, KY

October 6-7: National Pro BBQ Tour Championship, Bentonville, AR

TBA: 2017 American Royal Series of Barbecue, Kansas City, KS

October 27-28: The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue, Lynchburg, TN

November 8-12: The World Food Championships, Orange Beach, AL

About The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS)

KCBS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbeque. KCBS serves more than 50,000 active members and volunteers, while sanctioning more than 500 barbeque contests worldwide. For more information, visit us online at www.KCBS.us, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KansasCityBarbequeSociety and on Twitter @KCBBQSociety