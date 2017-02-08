Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Kantar: Apple Finishes 2016 as Top Smartphone Brand in GB and US Kantar: Apple Finishes 2016 as Top Smartphone Brand in GB and US Kantar: Apple Finishes 2016 as Top Smartphone Brand in GB and US RecommendedSophos Adds Advanced Machine Learning to Its Next-Generation Endpoint Protection Portfolio with Acquisition of InvinceaMoovly Completes VideoBlocks Integration Adding $10M USD in Digital Assets to its PlatformKantar: Apple Finishes 2016 as Top Smartphone Brand in GB and US