Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Kantar: iOS and Android Continue Pushing Towards a Two-OS World Kantar: iOS and Android Continue Pushing Towards a Two-OS World Kantar: iOS and Android Continue Pushing Towards a Two-OS World RecommendedMothers Against Drunk Driving Releases 2017 Report — 2.3 million Attempts to Drive Drunk Stopped by Ignition InterlocksCarbon Sciences Inc. Agrees to Continue Research and Development of New Graphene-Based Optical Modulator, a Fiber Optic Component Designed to Enable Ultrafast Data Center Communication for Cloud ComputingCarbon Sciences Inc. Agrees to Continue Research and Development of New Graphene-Based Optical Modulator, a Fiber Optic Component Designed to Enable Ultrafast Data Center Communication for Cloud Computing