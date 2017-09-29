Karimah Es Sabar to Chair Economic Strategy Table in Health and Bio Sciences as part of the Federal Government’s Innovation and Skills Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development today appointed Karimah Es Sabar, Chief Executive Officer & Partner, Quark Venture Inc, to chair one of the six Economic Strategy Tables being launched by the federal government. Quark Venture is a venture capital firm that invests in innovative biotechnology and health sciences companies globally.

Each chair will preside over a group of approximately 15 members who comprise CEOs and leaders who are experts in their respective fields. This team will shape strategy, actions and outcomes to guide federal efforts to create the conditions for long-term growth that lead to new business opportunities and middle-class jobs for Canadians.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring together key thinkers and influencers in health and biosciences from across the country. We are eager to develop an actionable strategy that identifies initiatives and solutions to enable and drive the growth of a thriving ecosystem that attracts investment and talent and fuels breakthrough health solutions and quality jobs,” said Karimah Es Sabar. “I am honoured to work with these health and biosciences leaders, Minister Bains, and Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, to advance Canada as a driver and vital part of the innovation economy.”

The Table chairs and members were selected based on the advice of industry leaders and associations as well as federal government departments. Industry chairs and Table members represent a diverse group of experts from six high-growth sectors. They were selected based on their considerable experience in their respective sectors and ability to apply a strategic lens to issues that shape long-term economic growth.

Karimah Es Sabar’s expansive global career spans multi-national pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, new company start-ups, innovation incubators, commercialization accelerators and venture investment. She has raised significant funds, brought products to market, and has also developed and executed innovation and translation strategies in the life science sector and in biotech investment. Karimah has also received multiple awards and recognition for her pioneering work and serves on numerous health and innovation boards.

In Budget 2017, the Government of Canada announced a new vision for Canada’s economy as a global leader in innovation, anchored by the Innovation and Skills Plan. In this plan, the creation of the six Economic Strategy Tables will support innovation in advanced manufacturing, agri-food, clean technology, digital industries, health/bio-sciences and clean resources.

About Quark Venture

Quark Venture is focused on equity financing of innovative biotechnology and health sciences companies with breakthrough technology platforms and projects. The organization’s approach is to establish long-term relationships with target companies, with a view to enable and strengthen management to realize the full potential and value of the technology. This approach has been previously successfully demonstrated in the energy and high-tech sectors where Quark Venture partners have invested. Quark Venture’s management is supported by a scientific and commercial advisory board. For more information on Quark Venture visit quarkventure.com

