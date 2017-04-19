Karl Strauss Celebrates Women in Beer with the Release of Pink Boots Presidio Porter

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – April 18, 2017) – In honor of International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, a group of female Karl Strauss Brewing Company team members participated in the Pink Boots Society’s annual Big Boots Brew Day event. The theme for this year’s brew was “Historical Ales” and the Karl Strauss team brewed a Pre-Prohibition-style Porter.

The recipe for this brew was developed by Brewer, Melissa Sanchez, and Quality Control Chemist, Deanna Boyce, with the guidance of KARL’s Brewmaster Paul Segura. The beer, dubbed “Presidio Porter,” is smoother than a traditional American Porter and the addition of molasses gives it a rich sweetness that lingers through its espresso-like finish. The beer was brewed in at the Karl Strauss Brewpub in Downtown San Diego.

The ladies of Karl Strauss have been participating in the International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day since it was started in 2014.

“I have been participating in the Pink Boots brew days for the last three years, and I am so excited to see each year’s growth. The first year we had a very small group of women, and this year we had to hold two brew days to accommodate everyone that wanted to participate. Women from KARL carpooled all the way down from LA, and one even flew down from San Francisco! Women have such a long history with beer creation, and I think it’s wonderful to see that honored with this annual tradition. I look forward to teaching/collaborating with my peers each year.” -Deanna Boyce, Quality Control Chemist, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss has been a longtime supporter of the Pink Boots Society, a non-profit organization that empowers women in the craft beer industry. The members gather for regular meetings and KARL will be hosting the next meeting at their Pacific Beach Tasting Room on Wednesday, April 19th.

In addition to participating in their collaboration brew event each year, the company also partners with the organization annually to provide a scholarship for a Pink Boots member to further her education in the field of craft beer. The 2017 scholarship recipient will be announced in Mid-May and the winner will have the opportunity to attend San Diego State University’s Craft Beer Education Camp this summer.

The Pink Boots Presidio Porter was released earlier this month and will be pouring at all Karl Strauss locations while supplies last. For every pint sold, $1 will be donated back to Pink Boots Society to help women further their careers in craft beer.

