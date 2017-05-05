Karl Strauss Wins Four More Medals Surpassing 100 Total Medals Won In Beer Competitions

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – The results of both the Los Angeles and San Diego 2017 International Beer Competitions have been announced, and Karl Strauss Brewing Company is adding four new medals to their trophy case. These four put the brewery’s total medal count at 103 medals won since 2009 when the company began participating in prestigious local, national, and international beer competitions.

In the 2017 Los Angeles International Beer Competition, KARL won gold for their Singularity Black IPA and bronze for their Mosaic Session IPA.

In the 2017 San Diego International Beer Competition, KARL won gold for their Mosaic Session IPA and silver for their Windansea Wheat.

The two medals for Mosaic Session IPA take that beer’s medal tally to an impressive 10 medals won since the beer was introduced in 2014. Mosaic has now medaled four years in a row in the Los Angeles competition. Beyond winning medals in local competitions, KARL’s Mosaic Session IPA has also won two medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

The San Diego medal for Windansea Wheat increases that beer’s medal count to 12. Last year Windansea was also recognized as the best Hefeweizen in the U.S., winning gold at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

“We are delighted and humbled to have done well in these competitions. We pride ourselves on consistently making world class beer. These medals are a testament to our highly talented brewing team and our commitment to quality and innovation.” – Matt Johnson, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

The talent of KARL’s brewing team has not gone unnoticed, as the brewery was recently named “Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year”, an honor recognized at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

