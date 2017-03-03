Keek Inc. Announces Name Change to Peeks Social Ltd.

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KEK) (OTCQB: KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Peeks Social Ltd. The Company has also changed its stock trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange to PEEK. The common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol at the opening of trading tomorrow, March 3, 2017. The Company is not subdividing, consolidating, or otherwise altering its share capital in association with the name change.

“Our corporate name change is a momentous occasion in the history of the Company, in that it marks the beginning of a brand new era. Our new name is a manifestation of our new vision, new management, new products, and renewed future. Much like our peers — Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube — our name is our brand and now our brand is our name,” said Mark Itwaru, CEO of the Company.

