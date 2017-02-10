Kelly Rouillard Joins Texas State Aquarium as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX–(Marketwired – February 10, 2017) – The Texas State Aquarium is proud to announce Kelly Rouillard as the Aquarium’s new Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Rouillard will drive the brand and communications strategy and digital integration for the Aquarium as it expands its mission and prepares to open Caribbean Journey in May 2017. Rouillard is passionate about animals and marine life and knows firsthand about the impact that aquariums have on people, communities, and oceans.

Rouillard holds a B.A. in Marketing and an M.B.A, and has over 20 years of experience in formulating marketing strategies for both for-profit businesses and non-profit organizations, and has particular expertise in bringing a data-driven approach to strategy deployment. Before arriving at the Aquarium, Rouillard served as a marketing executive for non-profits in Washington, D.C., where she led the organizations’ marketing and communications strategy and created new business models and philanthropic initiatives. Rouillard’s for-profit experience includes large-scale campaigns with major professional sports leagues, and she also has worked for firms in the real estate, hospitality, and financial services industries.

Rouillard fosters a lifelong interest in marine life and devotes much of her free time towards helping conservation and animal welfare organizations. Her experience includes volunteering with animal rescues, zoos, and therapeutic equine riding camps. She lives in Corpus Christi along with her two rescued dogs.

“We are very excited to have Kelly join our team,” said Aquarium President & CEO Tom Schmid. “She has a passion for wildlife conservation and a talent for driving successful campaigns for important causes. Her expertise in telling stories and building relationships with our guests and partners will be invaluable as we prepare for Caribbean Journey’s opening and grow into one of the nation’s leading aquariums.”

