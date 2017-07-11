KEMET Broadens Automotive Applications Where the Benefits of Polymer Electrolytics Can Be Utilized

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the extension of its T598 range of polymer electrolytic capacitors with new higher voltage rated parts. The addition of 35V devices for capacitance values of 22 and 33 microfarads represents a first-to-market for KEMET. The new AEC-Q200 qualified parts extend the range of automotive applications in which the benefits of polymer electrolytic devices can be utilized, and provide a product capable of meeting voltage transient critical requirements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/200b355a-e975-4152-9609-907ee4a5dbf0

In common with other parts from the T598 range, KEMET’s new higher voltage polymer electrolytic capacitors offer inherent volumetric efficiency, providing a space-saving solution that helps miniaturize automotive power circuit designs. The key performance advantage of T598 devices is ultra-low equivalent series resistance (ESR), which minimizes energy losses and capacitor self-heating, thus allowing the devices to handle large ripple currents without excessive thermal stress. In addition, the polymer capacitor’s ESR has a low temperature coefficient, which helps to ensure stable performance over its -55 to +125 degrees Celsius operating temperature range.

The capacitor’s roll-off frequency is also increased, enabling devices to maintain capacitance up to higher frequencies than MnO 2 devices. Compared to liquid electrolytic-based devices, KEMET’s polymer electrolytic parts have very long operational life and are well-suited for use in challenging environmental conditions such as high humidity and high temperature typical of automotive applications.

Commenting on the announcement of the addition of new 35V parts to the T598 range, Dr. Philip Lessner, KEMET Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said, “Our fully-qualified T598 family of devices already brings the important benefits of space efficiency, reliability in tough conditions and longevity to designers of automotive power modules. Now, with the announcement of higher voltage parts, and in a time of rapid growth for vehicle electrification, we can address the needs of an even greater number and diversity of automotive modules.”

For more information on T598 polymer electrolytic capacitors, please visit go.kemet.com/T598.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation is a leading global supplier of electronic components. We offer our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. Our vision is to be the preferred supplier of electronic component solutions demanding the highest standards of quality, delivery and service. KEMET’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “KEM.” Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws about KEMET Corporation’s (the “Company”) financial condition and results of operations that are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets in which the Company operates, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s judgment only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcome and results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.