Kenadyr Mining Announces Commencement of Drilling and Results from the First Two Holes of the 2018 Drill Program at the East Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kenadyr Mining (Holdings) Corp. (TSX-V:KEN) (OTC-MKTS:KNDYF) (FRA:KM0) (the “Corporation” or “Kenadyr”) is pleased to announce that the 2018 drill program at Kenadyr’s Borubai property is successfully underway and the company has received results from the first two drill holes of the season. These drill holes are collared approximately 50 meters east of the last section reported at the end of the 2017 season and demonstrate good continuity of mineralization continuing eastward from the TBL mine.

Results are tabled below:

Hole Number From To Interval g/t Au EZ-01-18 177 265 88m 1.15 including 181 186 5m 2.49 including 203 207 4m 3.05 including 211 222 11m 2.62 and including 218 222 4m 3.97 EZ-02-18 189 259 70m 2.09 including 193 211 18m 3.85 and including 193 198 5m 10.00 including 245 257 12m 3.07 and including 253 258 5m 5.50

The results confirm the extension of significant widespread gold mineralization to the east of the TBL Mine, operated by Zijin Mining, and the company has now stepped out a further 50 meters to the east and is continuing to track the mineralized zone. The company believes that there is a good possibility that the mineralization at the East Zone may be open pit mineable as the zone is rising in elevation. As the company continues to drill out the East Zone, it will commence a table top scoping study to determine the viability of an open pit mining scenario.

Dr. Alexander Becker, Kenadyr Chief Executive Officer, states, “Kenadyr’s 2018 drill program continues to demonstrate that the mineralization comprising the orebody found at the TBL Mine, operated by Zijin, continues strongly in two directions along strike onto Kenadyr’s Borubai License. This new section (EZ-3), in combination with section EZ-1 and 2, clearly demonstrates that the mineralization found at the East Zone is an en echelon body of mineralization separate from the TBL Deposit, and that this recently drilled zone can be considered a significant new discovery.”

Kenadyr’s Borubai project comprises a 100-per-cent-owned exploration license covering a contiguous 164-square-kilometre land package that encircles the Zijin/KygysAltyn newly constructed and operational TBL mine, in northern Kyrgyz Republic.

Zijin, the majority owner of the TBL mine, is one of China’s largest gold producers, second-largest copper and zinc producer, as well as a major producer of tungsten and iron ore (source: Zijin website). According to a news release published by Zijin. on Aug. 15, 2011, the national resources table of Kyrgyz Republic stated that the TBL field contains (C1 plus C2) 8,906,100 tonnes of gold ore (the average grade is 7.23 grams per tonne). The TBL mine is designed to produce 125,000 ounces of gold per annum. The TBL mine deposit is directly adjacent to Kenadyr’s initial drill targets, the South Zone and East Zone, which were previously drilled by the Soviets, with drilling on the Bourubai License exceeding 98,000 meters.

Readers are cautioned that the historical resource and reserve estimates relating to the TBL mine do not extend to the Borubai project. Kenadyr has not independently verified the information with respect to the TBL mine provided in this news release and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Borubai project. Kenadyr is not aware of the resource and reserve categories, or the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the estimates on Zijin’s TBL mine. The historical estimates on the TBL mine are not current mineral resources or mineral reserves as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Kenadyr considers the historical estimates on the TBL mine disclosed in this news release to be relevant to investors for the purpose of understanding Kenadyr’s current drill program and exploration strategy.

Kenadyr’s Borubai project, which surrounds the TBL mine, has been the subject of extensive historic exploration including drilling (98,200 metres in 184 diamond drill holes), trenching (13,800 cumulative metres), bulldozer cuts (33,400 cumulative metres), geologic mapping at 1:25,000 and 1:50,000 scales, ridge, spur and grid soil geochemistry for multi-elements (14,200 samples), rock geochemical sampling (2,320 samples), pan concentrate sampling (790 samples), 100 metres of adits, and 184 metres of underground raises. Additionally, the entire area has been subject to airborne magnetic, radiometric and gravity surveys, as well as ground-based resistivity and induced polarization surveys. Additional high grade gold targets exist throughout the Borubai license. The entire license has been subject to extensive geochemical and geophysical surveys, with follow up trenching and drilling on only a few of the identified anomalies.

Brian Lueck, P. Geo, a director of Kenadyr and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

