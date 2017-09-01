Kenergy Scientific, Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire Orlando, FL-based Real Estate and Resort Management Operations

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 1, 2017) – Kenergy Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK: KNSC) is pleased to announce it has executed a Letter of Intent pursuant to which “KNSC” will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of an Orlando, FL-based real estate and resort management company. The acquisition should be completed within 30 business days in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share exchange agreement.

The management company holds the sole rights to acquire and develop several properties in and around the Orlando, Florida area. Combined, the properties have in excess of $20 million in assets and over $6 million in annual revenues. Each will be acquired over a period of several months so that each may be properly integrated into KNSC.

At closing, the Company will appoint a slate of directors and officers to guide the additional acquisitions and assure their proper integration as part of the public entity.

The unique niche market and specialty accommodations of these properties serve a very fast growing segment in the resort industry. We believe these properties provide a product and experience that is both the highest quality and is cost effective for the consuming public. We feel certain this endeavor will be beneficial to consumers and shareholders alike, and enjoyed by everyday consumers as well enthusiasts worldwide.

Simultaneously with the acquisition of the management company, KNSC will reverse out the Hibachi Grills and Noodle Bars to Adel Nassar in exchange for his surrendering all shares in the Company.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.