Kernwood Exceeds 10% of Black Diamond Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Oct. 5, 2017) - Kernwood Limited reported pursuant to the “Early Warning Requirements” of Ontario’s securities laws that it purchased 75,000 common shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd. on October 4, 2017 in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the result that Kernwood together with its shareholders and related family members collectively own 5,615,400 shares of Black Diamond Group representing about 10.13% of the total outstanding common shares. The 75,000 shares were purchased at an average of $2.07 per share, for an aggregate of $155,250.

Kernwood is a private holding company that invests in securities of private and public companies.

The acquisition of the Black Diamond Group shares by Kernwood was undertaken for investment purposes. Kernwood does not have any current plans or future intentions to buy or sell further shares, to solicit proxies or to otherwise participate in any significant transaction involving Black Diamond Group. Kernwood intends to review its investment on a continuing basis and may engage in discussions with management of Black Diamond concerning its business and future plans. Depending on various factors, Kernwood may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to Black Diamond.

Kernwood’s head office is located at 75 Wellington St. W., TD South Tower, Suite 605, P.O. Box 346, TD Centre, Toronto, Ontario M5K 1K7.

Kernwood will be filing an Early Warning Report under Black Diamond’s profile on SEDAR and copies of the report may be obtained at www.SEDAR.com or from Kernwood by contacting Edward Kernaghan at (416) 502-2074.