KFC Testing Beyond Meat Chicken

CBJ — Restaurant chain KFC’s parent company Yum Brands is now testing Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken nuggets and boneless wings at an Atlanta KFC restaurant.

The move is an attempt by the fast-food chain to attract more diners, and specifically vegans.

KFC is expected to roll out its vegan menu items throughout the U.S. based on customer feedback from the initial test.

Beyond Meat has already partnered with the likes of sandwich chain Subway, Del Taco Restaurant and Restaurant Brand International’s Tim Hortons.

