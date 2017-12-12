Khalkos Announces the Results of its General Meeting of the Shareholders and the Appointment of a new CFO

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXPLORATION KHALKOS INC. (the “Corporation” or “Khalkos”) (TSX VENTURE:KAS) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation. During the Meeting, held on December 12, 2017, the shareholders of the Corporation had the opportunity to listen to the President of the Corporation, Mr. Robert Gagnon, speak about the past year, which ended with the acquisition of all the Jolin, Thibodeau and Esteville gold sectors (collectively the “Courville Project”), a large block consisting of gold-bearing claims in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

All the proposals presented at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders by a majority of votes. Thus, the following five administrators were elected: Messrs. Robert Gagnon, Roger Bureau, Paul Cregheur, Pierre-Hubert Séguin and Alain Bureau. The shareholders subsequently approved the amendment of the articles of incorporation of the Corporation in view to a change of corporate name and proceeded to the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton s.e.n.c.r.l. as auditors of the Corporation. Finally, the Corporation’s shareholders approved the stock option plan by a majority of votes, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, during the Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the General and Special Meeting, Mr. Robert Gagnon was confirmed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Mr. Roger Bureau was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mr. Pierre-Hubert Séguin, Secretary of the Corporation. The Corporation is also proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Levesque as Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Gagnon, president of Khalkos, declared that, “Jacques’s great expertise in mining and public corporations will be an important contribution to the corporation’s growth and the pursuit of our various exploration projects”.

Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Levesque held several senior financial management positions, specifically in the mining sector. Mr. Levesque is a CPA and CA. For more than a decade, he was a partner and director of the tax department of the Chartered Accountants firm Maheu Noiseux in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Since then, Mr. Levesque has continued his professional activities within his own consulting firm and is primarily involved in corporate finance and project management. Mr. Levesque was involved until May 2017 as a director, president and chief financial officer of Orex Exploration Inc. Mr. Levesque is a director of Anaconda Mining Inc. and officer of Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

