Khalkos: Nomination of an interim Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Oct. 6, 2017) - KHALKOS EXPLORATION INC. (“Khalkos”) (TSX VENTURE:KAS) announces that following the resignation of Ms. Éliane Tremblay Paradis as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company, the Board nominated Mr. Dominique Doucet as interim for both positions.

The Board of Directors wishes to greatly thank Ms. Tremblay Paradis, who recently left for her maternity leave, for her valuable contribution to the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

