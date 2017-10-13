Khiron Advisor Featured as Part of Joint Investigation by 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on U.S. Opioid Crisis

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) reports that Matthew Murphy, Security and Compliance Advisor to Khiron, and former U.S. DEA Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations, will be featured as part of a 60 Minutes and Washington Post joint investigation on the U.S. opioid crisis. The full report will be broadcast on CBS News this Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:30pm ET and 7:00pm PT, and featured in the Sunday Edition of The Washington Post. Link to the 60 Minutes trailer as below:

https://www.cbsnews.com/videos/did-the-government-and-drug-industry-fuel-americas-opioid-epidemic/

Matthew Murphy comments: “Contrary to what many are led to believe, in my professional experience as part of the U.S. DEA for 25 years, cannabis is not a gateway to heroin use. Opioid based medication is. It is time for governments and healthcare professionals to start evaluating alternatives to opioid based medications that are responsible for 91 deaths in the U.S. each day. To the best of my knowledge, no one has ever died from a cannabis overdose.”

The misuse of and addiction to opioids, including prescription pain relievers such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, is a serious national crisis that affects public health and is estimated to have a total economic burden in the U.S. of over $75 billion annually.

