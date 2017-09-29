Khiron Appoints Former DEA Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations to Advisory Board

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (“Khiron” or the “Company”) reports the appointment of Mr. Matthew Murphy, the former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations, to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Advisory Board Appointment

Mr. Murphy is an executive leader with broad based domestic and international expertise in both the federal and private sectors. As a Career Special Agent (25 years) with the DEA, he served in a multitude of positions prior to founding the Pharma Compliance Group (PCG). Mr. Murphy is an internationally recognized security expert in the fields of drug law enforcement, risk assessment and system development, regulatory compliance, and training. He currently serves as President of PCG, which consults to US based controlled substance manufacturers, distributors, and retail pharmacy entities to ensure pharmaceutical regulatory compliance. Mr. Murphy will support the Company by advising on the implementation of closed loop systems to prevent product diversion and to enhance protocols across Khiron’s plant to patient value chain.

Commentary

Mr. Matthew Murphy, comments: “As a leader in compliance enforcement in the early days of the current global opiate crisis, I strived to hold all parties accountable and create a safer system for all participants. As that situation has sadly deteriorated, it has become clear to me it is time for alternative solutions. While observing the evolution of the global legal medical cannabis market as well as Colombia’s entrance, I firmly believe Khiron embodies best in class approaches to quality production and security within a robust federal regulatory framework.”

Mr. Alvaro Torres, President and CEO of Khiron, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Murphy to the advisory board. Mr. Murphy is highly regarded by both his former peers at the DEA and throughout private industry. He is an excellent addition to our team. His appointment is a testament to our commitment of ensuring regulatory compliance and world-class security measures consistent with the most stringent requirements for controlled substances in every jurisdiction where we operate.”

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia. Khiron combines leading international scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, and branded product market entrance experience to address the unmet medical needs in a market of over 620 million people in Latin America.

