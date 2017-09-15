Kia Makes the Ultimate Fashion Statement in New York With Star-Studded Stinger Runway Racing Challenge

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 15, 2017) – Yesterday, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, supermodels Candice Swanepoel and Joan Smalls, baseball legend and CEO of A-ROD CORP, Alex Rodriguez, writer and TV host Derek Blasberg, and social media superstar Cameron Dallas, “got stung” when they met up in New York City to race one of the year’s most highly anticipated new automotive arrivals — the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger, with model Candice Swanepoel taking home bragging rights as the celebrity that “worked the runway” faster than her celebrity competition.

Penned in Germany by style geniuses Peter Schreyer and Gregory Guillaume, the neck-twisting Stinger fastback is a modern interpretation of a gran turismo, and was honed on the legendary Nürburgring circuit by Albert Biermann. As the highest performance production vehicle in Kia’s history, the Stinger rockets to 60 MPH in just 4.7-seconds.1

“Kia’s youthful spirit and commitment to world-class quality and performance enabled the creation of the Stinger, a gorgeous, high-power, GT car available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations,” said Justin Sohn, president and CEO, Kia Motors America. “The Kia that people knew just five years ago is gone, and our new image is what attracts the young, and the young at heart, in fashion, music, sports and entertainment to take part in our fast-paced runway race. We congratulate Ms. Swanepoel on her record-setting Stinger Runway Racing win.”

A massive undertaking by Kia converted a slice of the Big Apple into a fully functioning race track. Timing lights, viewing platforms and VIP tents created the perfect venue to pit the competitors against each other and the clock.

“This is our first Stinger Runway Racing challenge, and we chose New York because the city reflects everything Kia and the Stinger stand for: youth, vibrancy, style, performance and quality,” said Sohn. “We are honored to have been joined by all our friends from fashion, entertainment, news, and sports for our first race in celebration of the youthful and super-handsome Stinger at our Stinger Runway Racing event in New York.”

1 Preliminary performance estimates determined by Kia.

