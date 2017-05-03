Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results
TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on May 3, 2017.
The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2017 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting. Voting results were as follows:
Board of Directors elected
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Ian Atkinson
|706,716,208
|99.09
|6,479,958
|0.91
|John A. Brough
|672,001,056
|94.22
|41,195,110
|5.78
|John M.H. Huxley
|672,096,570
|94.24
|41,099,596
|5.76
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|702,170,590
|98.45
|11,025,575
|1.55
|Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
|686,939,700
|96.32
|26,256,466
|3.68
|John E. Oliver
|674,258,649
|94.54
|38,937,516
|5.46
|Kelly J. Osborne
|705,760,110
|98.96
|7,436,056
|1.04
|Una M. Power
|705,005,940
|98.85
|8,190,226
|1.15
|J. Paul Rollinson
|701,725,983
|98.39
|11,470,182
|1.61
Voting results at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders approving “Say on Pay”, an advisory resolution on executive compensation, and the appointment of the auditors, were as follows:
“Say on Pay” advisory resolution
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% against
|671,073,007
|93.93
|43,359,461
|6.07
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|787,831,302
|99.04
|7,670,502
|0.96
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).
