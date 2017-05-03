Wednesday, May 3, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 03, 2017) – Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto on May 3, 2017.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2017 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting. Voting results were as follows:

Board of Directors elected

Nominee  Votes for   % for   Votes withheld   % withheld
Ian Atkinson 706,716,208   99.09   6,479,958   0.91
John A. Brough 672,001,056   94.22   41,195,110   5.78
John M.H. Huxley 672,096,570   94.24   41,099,596   5.76
Ave G. Lethbridge 702,170,590   98.45   11,025,575   1.55
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 686,939,700   96.32   26,256,466   3.68
John E. Oliver 674,258,649   94.54   38,937,516   5.46
Kelly J. Osborne 705,760,110   98.96   7,436,056   1.04
Una M. Power 705,005,940   98.85   8,190,226   1.15
J. Paul Rollinson 701,725,983   98.39   11,470,182   1.61

Voting results at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders approving “Say on Pay”, an advisory resolution on executive compensation, and the appointment of the auditors, were as follows:

“Say on Pay” advisory resolution

Votes for % for Votes against % against
671,073,007 93.93 43,359,461 6.07

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
787,831,302 99.04 7,670,502 0.96

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).

