Kirkman(R) Offers New, Low Dose Probiotic for Children

PORTLAND, OR–(Marketwired – December 29, 2016) – The newest product from Kirkman® is a low strength children’s version of their Lacto/Bifido 8-strain probiotic. Lacto/Bifido 8-Strain Low Dose Children’s Formula (0466-060) probiotic incorporates balanced amounts of three lactobacillus strains and five bifidobacterium strains, for a total of 12 billion colony forming units (CFUs) per capsule.This broad-spectrum formulation will provide a good overall foundation for gastrointestinal health.

According to recent studies, several of the most important bacteria for gastrointestinal health are members of one of two genera: lactobacillus and bifidobacterium. Of the two, lactobacillus is the more commonly available commercially. It occurs naturally in yogurt and various fermented foods, such as sauerkraut. There are more than 50 known species of lactobacillus. Lactobacilli predominantly reside in the small intestine.

Bifidobacterium, though also important to adult gastrointestinal health, is particularly important in children. Like lactobacillus, it also naturally occurs in certain dairy products — several species having been found in various raw milk cheeses. So far, there are more than 30 species that have been discovered. Bifidobacteria predominantly reside in the large intestine.

Kirkman’s new Lacto/Bifido 8-Strain Low Dose Children’s Formula provides 12 billion CFUs of health producing bacteria including:

Lactobacillus acidophilus – 2 billion CFUs

Lactobacillus rhamnosus – 2 billion CFUs

Lactobacillus plantarum – 2 billion CFUs

Bifidobacterium longum – 1 billion CFUs

Bifidobacterium bifidum/lactis* – 2 billion CFUs

Bifidobacterium lactis* – 2 billion CFUs

Bifidobacterium breve – 1 billion CFUs

* This product contains two different bifidobacterium lactis strains.

About Kirkman®

Founded in 1949, Kirkman® is the oldest nutritional supplement company serving the special needs community. This experience has allowed Kirkman® to pioneer effective products in many areas of nutritional supplementation for individuals with special health needs.

Kirkman® is also a pioneer in the area of purity testing. Its Ultra Tested® protocol calls for testing every raw ingredient in every nutritional supplement it produces for more than 950 environmental contaminants. No other nutritional supplement company comes close to this level of commitment to producing pure, contaminant free supplements.

To learn more about Kirkman®, visit the company’s website at www.kirkmangroup.com.

