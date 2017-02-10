Kivalliq Energy Corporation: Referral fee for Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – February 09, 2017) –

Kivalliq Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KIV) (“Kivalliq”) today announced, in connection with the $1.0-million payment from Sandstorm Gold Ltd., subject to certain conditions, in return for Kivalliq granting to Sandstorm a royalty portfolio on certain Kivalliq projects, principally a 1-per-cent net smelter return (NSR) royalty payable on all mineral products produced from the Angilak property uranium project in Nunavut, Canada, (see Kivalliq news release January 16, 2017), Kivalliq has agreed to pay a referral fee.

As compensation for its role in facilitating the transaction between Kivalliq and Sandstorm, Kivalliq has agreed to pay a third party a referral fee of up to C$60,000.00 and issue up to 750,000 warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of 60 months, representing 6% cash and 6% warrants of the equivalent of 12,500,000 units as a referral fee. This fee is consistent with the previously announced fees paid in connection with the Kivalliq financing (See Kivalliq news release January 16, 2017).

About Kivalliq Energy Corporation

Kivalliq Energy Corporation (TSX VENTURE: KIV) is a Vancouver-based company with a portfolio of high-quality uranium exploration projects in Canada. Kivalliq holds Canada’s highest-grade uranium resource outside of Saskatchewan. The Company’s flagship project, the 89,852 hectare Angilak Property in Nunavut Territory, hosts the Lac 50 Trend with a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 2,831,000 tonnes grading 0.69% U3O8, totaling 43.3 million pounds U3O8. Kivalliq’s comprehensive exploration programs continue to demonstrate the “District Scale” potential of the Angilak Property. For disclosure related to the inferred resource for the Lac 50 Trend uranium deposits, please refer to Kivalliq’s news release of March 1, 2013.

In Saskatchewan, Kivalliq holds a 100% interest in the 13,711 hectare Hatchet Lake Property adjacent to the north-eastern margin of the highly prolific uranium-producing Athabasca Basin. Compilation of results from previous exploration by Hathor Exploration Limited and Rio Tinto have identified multiple, priority unconformity-related basement targets at Hatchet Lake that were followed up in 2015.

Kivalliq also holds a 100% interest in the 200,909 hectare Genesis Property located northeast of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, with Roughrider Exploration Limited funding the current exploration program pursuant to an option to acquire up to an 85% interest in the property. This highly prospective project is located along the Wollaston-Mudjatik trend and extends 90 km northeast from Wollaston Lake to the Manitoba border.

Kivalliq’s team of northern exploration specialists has forged strong relationships with sophisticated resource sector investors and Angilak Property partner Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI). Kivalliq was the first company to sign a comprehensive agreement to explore for uranium on Inuit Owned Lands in Nunavut Territory, Canada and is committed to building shareholder value while adhering to high levels of environmental and safety standards and proactive local community engagement.

