Klondex Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results; Achieves Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) ("Klondex", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") is pleased to announce its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.

In this press release we use the non-GAAP performance measures “Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold” and “All-in costs per gold ounce sold”, which should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the Non-GAAP performance measures section of this press release for detail.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights

Health, safety, and environmental – No lost-time injuries at our properties and as of December 31, 2016, had operated 1,539 days (~4.0 years) at Fire Creek, 815 days (~2.0 years) at Midas, 344 days (~0.7 years) at True North, and 89 days (~0.3 years) at Hollister and Aurora, without a lost-time injury.

Hollister acquisition – On October 3, 2016, completed the acquisition of the Hollister and Aurora projects, creating synergies with our Nevada Operations and providing significant future operational and exploration potential.

Ounces sold and financial results - Sold a quarterly record 47,745 gold equivalent ounces (“GEOs”), consisting of 42,405 gold ounces and 374,902 silver ounces for revenue of $56.1 million, a quarterly high. Average quarterly selling prices per gold and silver ounce were $1,175 and $16.73, respectively. Net income was $2.2 million (or $0.02 per share – basic).

Nevada performance - Produced a record 51,923 GEOs, as GEO grade and tons milled continued to increase from the prior quarter and first half of the year. Average key operating metrics for our Nevada Operations were: 886 ore tons milled per day, 0.50 oz/ton gold mill head grade, 5.46 oz/ton silver mill head grade, 0.58 oz/ton GEO mill head grade. Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold at Nevada was $644.

True North – Produced 8,445 GEOs, an increase from the prior quarter as stockpiled ore processing began.

Full Year 2016 Highlights

Growth transformation – Completed acquisitions of True North and Hollister, positioned to continue increasing future production while diversifying operations profile into Canada. Financial strength to execute organic and bolt-on growth opportunities.

Financial position and liquidity – Maintained strong financial position and liquidity through completion of a CDN$129.5 million “bought deal” private placement and obtained first revolving credit facility (initially $25.0 million and increased to $35.0 million).

Ounces sold and financial results - Sold a record 159,118 GEOs, an increase of 19.4% from the prior year, consisting of 138,516 gold ounces and 1,470,992 silver ounces. Revenue was an all-time high totaling $198.2 million from average selling prices per gold and silver ounce of $1,245 and $17.44, respectively. Net loss was $1.7 million (or $0.01 per share – basic).

Cash flows – Ending cash balance of $47.6 million after $45.3 million of operating cash flows, $159.7 million used in investing activities, and $104.6 million provided by financing activities. Ending working capital of $33.2 million (ratio of 1.80:1).

Operating performance - Produced a record 151,007 GEOs from Nevada Operations, exceeding the high end of management’s expectations, and 10,199 GEOs from True North for full year production of 161,289 GEOs, an increase of 26.3% from the prior year. Nevada Operations production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold at was $637 and within our 2016 expected range of $600 to $650.

Spending – Capital, exploration, and development spending totaled $32.5 million at Fire Creek, $27.8 million at Midas, $16.8 million at True North, $4.2 million at Hollister, $0.6 million Aurora, and $1.4 million at corporate for total capital spending of $83.4 million.

Mr. Paul Huet, President and CEO commented, “As previously announced, we had record quarterly and annual production in the fourth quarter and for the full year in 2016. Additionally, we are pleased that we once again achieved our production and cost guidance for the year.” Mr. Huet continued, “Looking ahead, our near term strategy is focused on organic growth. We expect to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2017, an increase of approximately 36% from the prior year.”

2017 full year outlook

We expect to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 gold equivalent ounces during 2017 at an expected production cash cost per GEO sold of $680 to $710 per GEO sold. This represents an increase in GEOs produced of approximately 36% from the prior year as we benefit from bulk sampling extraction at Hollister in Nevada as well as higher production from True North mine in Canada as ramp-up continues. Fire Creek and Midas’ 2017 production is expected to be in line with the prior year.

We also expect our 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 – $62 million with an additional $3 – $5 million to be spent on exploration. The majority of capital is expected to be spent at Fire Creek as we continue underground expansion in the form of primary access development and advancement of a second portal. We also expect to spend $7 – $9 million at our newly acquired Hollister mine in Nevada as it commences a bulk sampling mining program and underground definition drilling in the Gloria zone.

Below are tables summarizing key 2017 operating guidance.

Gold Equivalent

Ounces Produced(1) Production Cash Costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce Sold(1) Capital Expenditures (thousands) 2017 full year outlook Low High Low High Low High Midas 42,000 45,000 $ 925 $ 950 $ 11,000 $ 12,000 Midas Mill - - - - 4,000 5,000 Fire Creek 97,000 100,000 475 500 27,000 29,000 Hollister(2) 30,000 35,000 935 960 - - Nevada Total 169,000 180,000 670 700 42,000 46,000 True North(3) 41,000 45,000 725 750 15,000 16,000 210,000 225,000 $ 680 $ 710 $ 57,000 $ 62,000 Low High Corporate general and administrative (thousands) $ 15,000 $ 17,000 Hollister development and project costs (thousands) $ 7,000 $ 9,000 Regional exploration (thousands) $ 3,000 $ 5,000 All-in costs per gold ounce sold(1) $ 1,070 $ 1,130

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure; refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this Press Release for additional detail. (2) Hollister is an exploration stage mineral property and as such, production refers to the estimated quantities resulting from the process of extracting mineralized materials from the earth and treating that material in a mill. (3) Based on an estimated CDN:US dollar exchange rate of 0.75:1.

Klondex has not reconciled forward-looking 2017 full year non-GAAP performance measures contained in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to future production costs, realized sales prices and the timing of such sales, timing and amounts of capital expenditures, metal recoveries, and corporate general and administrative amounts and timing, or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Consolidated Financial Results of Operations

Three months ended

December 31,

2016 Year ended

December 31,

2016 Revenues $ 56,100 $ 198,175 Cost of sales Production costs 35,708 106,389 Depreciation and depletion 9,128 28,242 Write-down of production inventories 2,869 2,869 8,395 60,675 Other operating expenses General and administrative 4,368 15,804 Exploration 4,502 12,765 Development and projects costs 3,423 8,953 Asset retirement and accretion 1,898 2,653 Business acquisition costs 383 2,253 Provision for legal settlement 751 3,000 Loss on equipment disposal 17 126 Income from operations (6,947 ) 15,121 Other income (expense) (Loss) gain on derivatives, net 7,932 (7,646 ) Interest expense, net (1,390 ) (5,339 ) Foreign currency gain, net 2,873 651 Loss on debt extinguishment (519 ) (519 ) Interest income and other, net (301 ) (244 ) Income before tax 1,648 2,024 Income tax (expense)/benefit 530 (3,724 ) Net (loss) income $ 2,178 $ (1,700 ) Net (loss) income per share Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.01 )

Fourth quarter 2016

Fourth quarter Revenues reflect a quarterly high in terms of ounces sold, primarily due to higher tons mined at Fire Creek and Midas and commencing production at True North. Production costs and Depreciation and depletion also increased in the fourth quarter due to an increase in sales volumes. Write-down of production inventories in 2016 were recorded in the fourth quarter at Midas and True North due to lower period-end metal price levels and increases in production costs. Business acquisition costs were associated with the Hollister acquisition and Provision for legal settlement is related to litigation with a former employee.

Full year 2016

When compared to the prior year, 2016 Revenues increased as a result of increases in the number of gold ounces sold from higher tons mined at Fire Creek and Midas and commencing production at True North during the second half of 2016, the volumes of which were impacted by changes in average realized prices. Production costs and Depreciation and depletion increased from the prior period due primarily to an increase in sales volumes. General and administrative increased in 2016 due to increased staff levels at the corporate office, severance payments, and costs associated with our deferred share unit plan. Exploration spending was at Fire Creek and Midas while Development and projects costs were attributable to True North and Hollister.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Three months ended December 31, 2016 Year ended

December 31, 2016 Net (loss) income $ 2,178 $ (1,700 ) Net non-cash adjustments 5,257 36,003 Net change in non-cash working capital 7,202 10,967 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,637 45,270 Net cash used in investing activities (98,061 ) (159,693 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,182 104,608 Effect of foreign exchange on cash balances (2,263 ) (1,646 ) Net decrease in cash (83,505 ) (11,461 ) Cash, beginning of period 131,141 59,097 Cash, end of period $ 47,636 $ 47,636

Fourth quarter 2016

Fourth quarter 2016 operating cash flows benefited from increases in ounce sales which were offset by lower average realized prices. The $98.1 million used in investing activities reflects the $80.0 million cash payment to complete the Hollister acquisition. Financing cash flows include the refinancing of the $12.0 million secured promissory note with a corresponding draw on the Revolver.

Full year 2016

During 2016 we generated $45.3 million of net operating cash flows which were positively impacted by higher production levels which increased the total cash margin from operations, offset by higher General and administrative, Exploration, and Development and projects costs. Cash used in investing activities included $100.0 million for acquisitions and $61.7 million for expenditures on mineral properties, plant and equipment. The issuance of share capital, which included a $95.7 million bought deal financing and option and warrant exercises, benefited our cash balances by $105.9 million and were slightly reduced for net debt borrowings and repayments.

Working capital and liquidity

We maintained our strong financial position and as of December 31, 2016, had total liquidity of $56.2 million, consisting of $33.2 million in working capital and $23.0 million of borrowing availability under our Revolver.

Fourth Quarter and Year To Date 2016 Summary Operational Results

Three months ended December 31, 2016 Mine operations Fire Creek Midas Nevada Total(1) True North Total Ore tons milled 27,721 53,809 81,530 63,962 145,492 Average gold equivalent mill head grade (oz/ton)(2) 1.07 0.32 0.58 0.14 0.38 Average gold mill head grade (oz/ton) 1.06 0.21 0.50 0.14 0.34 Average silver mill head grade (oz/ton) 0.80 7.87 5.46 - (4) 3.06 Average gold recovery rate (%) 93.8 % 93.5 % 93.7 % 93.4 % 93.6 % Average silver recovery rate (%) 84.4 % 83.9 % 84.0 % - % (4) 84.0 % Gold equivalent produced (oz)(2) 27,878 15,549 43,441 8,445 51,923 Gold produced (oz) 27,613 10,537 38,150 8,433 46,583 Silver produced (oz) 18,729 355,317 374,046 853 374,899 Gold equivalent sold (oz)(2)(3) 27,347 13,318 40,680 7,028 47,745 Gold sold (oz) 27,035 8,354 35,389 7,016 42,405 Silver sold (oz) 22,103 351,946 374,049 853 374,902 Revenues and realized prices Gold revenue (000s) $ 31,933 $ 9,903 $ 41,836 $ 7,993 $ 49,829 Silver revenue (000s) 369 5,888 6,257 14 6,271 Total revenues (000s) $ 32,302 $ 15,791 $ 48,093 $ 8,007 $ 56,100 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 1,181 $ 1,185 $ 1,182 $ 1,139 $ 1,175 Average realized silver price ($/oz) $ 16.69 $ 16.73 $ 16.73 $ 16.41 $ 16.73 Non-GAAP Measures Production cash costs per GEO sold(2)(3) $ 474 $ 993 $ 644 $ 1,686 $ 797 All-in costs per gold ounce sold(3) n/a n/a n/a n/a $ 1,458

(1) Nevada Total includes Fire Creek and Midas. (2) Gold equivalent measures are the gold measure plus the silver measure divided by a GEO ratio. GEO ratios are computed by dividing the average realized gold price per ounce by the average realized silver price per ounce received by us in the respective period and match the ratios used to determine the production cash costs per GEO sold. Refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this Press Release for additional detail. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure; refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this Press Release for additional detail. (4) The Company does not track this silver statistic at True North due to silver being immaterial to that operation.

Year ended December 31, 2016 Mine Operations Fire Creek Midas Nevada Total(1) True North Total Ore tons milled 120,553 190,982 311,535 95,710 407,245 Average gold equivalent mill head grade (oz/ton)(2) 0.91 0.28 0.52 0.11 0.43 Average gold mill head grade (oz/ton) 0.90 0.17 0.45 0.11 0.37 Average silver mill head grade (oz/ton) 0.77 8.13 5.28 - (4) 4.04 Average gold recovery rate (%) 93.6 % 93.9 % 93.7 % 92.7 % 93.6 % Average silver recovery rate (%) 86.6 % 86.7 % 86.7 % - % (4) 86.7 % Gold equivalent produced (oz)(2) 102,383 48,623 151,007 10,199 161,289 Gold produced (oz) 101,286 29,824 131,110 10,187 141,297 Silver produced (oz) 80,593 1,345,989 1,426,582 853 1,427,435 Gold equivalent sold (oz)(2)(3) 100,022 50,977 151,004 8,028 159,118 Gold sold (oz) 98,723 31,777 130,500 8,016 138,516 Silver sold (oz) 95,454 1,374,685 1,470,139 853 1,470,992 Revenues and realized prices Gold revenue (000s) $ 123,403 $ 39,783 $ 163,186 $ 9,329 $ 172,515 Silver revenue (000s) 1,623 24,023 25,646 14 25,660 Total revenues (000s) $ 125,026 $ 63,806 $ 188,832 $ 9,343 $ 198,175 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $ 1,250 $ 1,252 $ 1,250 $ 1,164 $ 1,245 Average realized silver price ($/oz) $ 17.00 $ 17.48 $ 17.44 $ 16.41 $ 17.44 Non-GAAP Measures Production cash costs per GEO sold(2)(3) $ 462 $ 981 $ 637 $ 1,552 $ 683 All-in costs per gold ounce sold(3) n/a n/a n/a n/a $ 1,335

(1) Nevada Total includes Fire Creek and Midas. (2) Gold equivalent measures are the gold measure plus the silver measure divided by a GEO ratio. GEO ratios are computed by dividing the average realized gold price per ounce by the average realized silver price per ounce received by us in the respective period and match the ratios used to determine the production cash costs per GEO sold. Refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this Press Release for additional detail. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure; refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this Press Release for additional detail. (4) The Company does not track this silver statistic at True North due to silver being immaterial to that operation.

Nevada operations

We achieved the full-year 2016 plan which entailed production growing from the first half to the second half of the year, as planned sequencing and ore development activities performed throughout the year contributed to quarter over quarter grade increases. As a result, consolidated gold equivalent mill head grades increased quarter over quarter in 2016 and were: 0.44 oz/ton in the first, 0.52 oz/ton in the second, 0.55 oz/ton in the third, and 0.57 oz/ton in the fourth. Production increased in 2016 to a record 151,007 GEOs. Full-year gold equivalent grades of 0.52 oz/ton in 2016 contributed to consistently low production cash costs per GEO of $637, resulting in a margin of $613 (or 49.0%) per ounce using average realized gold prices in 2016.

Canadian operations

We achieved True North’s full-year 2016 plan which entailed production commencing in the third quarter from reprocessing tailings and increasing in the fourth quarter when stockpiled ore processing began. Actual production of 10,187 gold ounces was in the middle of our expected range of 8,000 – 12,000 gold ounces.

Klondex Mines Ltd. is a well-capitalized, junior-tier gold and silver mining company focused on mining, exploration, development, and production in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner. As of December 31, 2016, Klondex Mines Ltd. had 100% interests in three producing mines: (1) the Fire Creek mine and (2) the Midas mine and ore milling facility, both of which are located in the state of Nevada, USA, and (3) the True North gold mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada. The Company also has 100% interests in two recently acquired projects: (1) the Hollister mine and (2) the Aurora mine and ore milling facility, both of which are also located in Nevada, USA. During 2017 we expect our production to come from Fire Creek, Midas, and True North, and extracted from the Hollister Project under a bulk sampling program.

Non-GAAP performance measures

We have included the non-GAAP measures “Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold” and “All-in costs per gold ounce sold” in this press release (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Measures”). These Non-GAAP Measures are used internally to assess our operating and economic performance and to provide key performance information to management. We believe that these Non-GAAP Measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flows required to fund our business. These Non-GAAP Measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP Measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under GAAP, and therefore may not be comparable to or consistent with measures used by other issuers or with amounts presented in our financial statements.

Our primary business is gold production and our future development and current operations primarily focus on maximizing returns from such gold production. As a result, our Non-GAAP Measures are calculated and disclosed on a per gold or gold equivalent ounce basis.

Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold

Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold presents our cash costs associated with the production of gold equivalent ounces and, as such, non-cash depreciation and depletion charges are excluded. Production cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold is calculated on a per gold equivalent ounce sold basis, and includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing gold, including mining, processing, third-party refining expenses, on-site administrative and support costs, royalties, and cash portions of net realizable value write-downs on production-related inventories (State of Nevada net proceeds and other such taxes are excluded). We believe that converting the benefits from selling silver ounces into gold ounces is helpful to analysts and investors as it best represents the way we operate, which is to maximize returns from gold production. Gold equivalent ounces are computed as the number of silver ounces required to generate the revenue derived from the sale of one gold ounce, using average realized selling prices (in thousands, except ounces sold and per ounce amounts):

Three months ended December 31, 2016 Fire Creek Midas Nevada Total True North Total Average realized price per gold ounce sold $ 1,181 $ 1,185 $ 1,182 $ 1,139 $ 1,175 Average realized price per silver ounce sold $ 16.69 $ 16.73 $ 16.73 $ 16.41 $ 16.73 Silver ounces equivalent to revenue from one gold ounce 70.8 70.9 70.7 69.4 70.2 Silver ounces sold 22,103 351,946 374,049 853 374,902 GEOs from silver ounces sold 312 4,964 5,291 12 5,340 Gold ounces sold 27,035 8,354 35,389 7,016 42,405 Gold equivalent ounces 27,347 13,318 40,680 7,028 47,745 Production costs $ 12,961 $ 12,815 $ 25,776 $ 9,932 $ 35,708 Add: Write-down of production inventories (cash portion) - 405 405 1,918 2,323 $ 12,961 $ 13,220 $ 26,181 $ 11,850 $ 38,031 Production cash costs per GEO sold $ 474 $ 993 $ 644 $ 1,686 $ 797 Year ended December 31, 2016 Fire Creek Midas Nevada Total(1) True North Total Average realized price per gold ounce sold $ 1,250 $ 1,252 $ 1,250 $ 1,164 $ 1,245 Average realized price per silver ounce sold $ 17.00 $ 17.48 $ 17.44 $ 16.41 $ 17.44 Silver ounces equivalent to revenue from one gold ounce 73.5 71.6 71.7 70.9 71.4 Silver ounces sold 95,454 1,374,685 1,470,139 853 1,470,992 GEOs from silver ounces sold 1,299 19,200 20,504 12 20,602 Gold ounces sold 98,723 31,777 130,500 8,016 138,516 Gold equivalent ounces 100,022 50,977 151,004 8,028 159,118 Production costs $ 46,246 $ 49,599 $ 95,845 $ 10,544 $ 106,389 Add: Write-down of production inventories (cash portion) - 405 405 1,918 2,323 $ 46,246 $ 50,004 $ 96,250 $ 12,462 $ 108,712 Production cash costs per GEO sold $ 462 $ 981 $ 637 $ 1,552 $ 683

(1) Nevada Total includes Fire Creek and Midas.

All-in costs per gold ounce sold

Our calculation of all-in costs per gold ounce sold is consistent with the June 2013 guidance released by the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory, non-profit market development organization for the gold industry. All-in costs per gold ounce sold reflect the varying costs of producing gold over the life-cycle of a mine or project, including costs required to discover and develop new sources of production; therefore, capital amounts related to expansion and growth projects are included.

All-in costs per gold ounce sold includes all: (1) direct and indirect operating cash costs related to the physical activities of producing gold, including mining, processing, third-party refining expenses, on-site administrative and support costs, royalties, and cash portions of net realizable value write-downs on production-related inventories (2) general and administrative expenses, (3) asset retirement and accretion expenses, and (4) capital expenditures, the total of which is reduced for revenues earned from silver sales. Certain cash expenditures, including State of Nevada net proceeds and other related taxes, federal tax payments, and financing costs are excluded (in thousands, except ounces sold and per ounce amounts):