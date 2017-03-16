Klondex Reschedules Earnings Release, Filing Form 10-K and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – Klondex Mines Ltd. (TSX: KDX) (NYSE MKT: KLDX) (“Klondex” or “we”) announced today that it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for March 16, 2017, to allow additional time to finalize the accounting adjustments resulting from the initial transition from International Financial Reporting Standards to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Klondex will also reschedule filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

The revised filing and release date will be Thursday, March 23, 2017. A conference call and webcast will be held the following morning on Friday, March 24, 2017 at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT. The conference call telephone numbers are listed below:

Canada & USA Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto: +1 1-416-915-3239

International: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Klondex call. The presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website and by webcast by clicking:

