Friday, April 12, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Knight Therapeutics: Use of PROBUPHINE™ for Opioid Disorder Gains Momentum Across Canada; Subdermal Implant Now in Use from Coast to Coast

Knight Therapeutics: Use of PROBUPHINE™ for Opioid Disorder Gains Momentum Across Canada; Subdermal Implant Now in Use from Coast to Coast

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Noront Closes $3.45 Million Flow-Through Financing, Issues Interest Shares and Issues Options to the Board of Directors