Knightswood Financial Corp. Announces Conversion of Special Warrants

Knightswood Financial Corp. (TSX VENTURE: KWF) (the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release dated January 25, 2017, the British Columbia Securities Commission has issued the final receipt for the Company’s non-offering prospectus dated February 22, 2017 (the “Prospectus”). The Prospectus qualifies the issuance of 20,309,182 common shares and 20,309,182 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) of the Company, upon the automatic conversion of the same number of special warrants previously issued by the Company on closing of its non- brokered private placement. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until January 20, 2019.

On January 20, 2017, the Company closed, and received the net proceeds of $1,117,005 through the issuance of the 20,209,182 special warrants at a price of $0.055 per special warrant.

As a result of the conversion of the special warrants, the Company has a total of 23,320,849 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Knightswood Financial Corp.

The Company is an investment company that seeks to provide investor returns through dividends, investment fees and capital appreciation.

