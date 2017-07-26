Komet Intersects the South-West Zone on Kabaya in Mali; Intersections of 2.63 g/t Au on 35m

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 26, 2017) - Komet Resources Inc. (“Komet” or “the Company”) (TSX VENTURE:KMT) is pleased to announce a new set of results from its drilling program completed on the Dabia South permit (previously known as Moussala) in Mali. The new results from RC drilling (true widths of intersects not determined) are from a new zone located South-West of the main gold-rich Kabaya structure that runs North-South and is traced over a strike length of 500 m and a width of 230 m. Drill holes 51 and 52 intersected this new zone over a length of 200 m and a width of 50m. Notable intersections include 2.63 g/t Au over 35 m and 4.84 g/t Au over 11 m. For previously released results, please refer to the press release dated March 27, 2017, and the press release dated May 2, 2017.

Summary table of the results:

Drill # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au Km2017rc51 2 37 35 2.63 incl 23 34 11 4.83 Km2017rc51 50 52 2 0.92 Km2017rc51 58 74 16 0.83 incl 58 59 1 1.83 incl 66 69 3 1.40 Km2017rc52 10 13 3 1.38 Km2017rc52 31 37 6 3.62 incl 33 34 1 11.70 Km2017rc52 41 46 5 0.62 Km2017rc52 50 60 10 1.41 Km2017rc52 68 80 12 1.42

Mr. André Gagné, president and CEO, stated: “This new zone on the Dabia South permit confirms the great potential of the Kabaya target which is still open in all directions.”

Samples were analysed by fire assay with AA finish on 50 g sample aliquots at the SGS Laboratory in Bamako, Mali. Drilling supervision and sampling at the drill site were performed by qualified technical staff. The QA/QC program and the processing of results were designed by qualified geologists according to NI 43-101 regulation standards and best industry practices. One blank or standard or duplicate sample was inserted for every 20 samples analyzed.

More information about the corporation is available at: http://kometgold.com.

Jacques Marchand, P.Eng. P.Geo., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information presented herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” as set out within the context of security law. This forward-looking information is subject to many risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Komet’s control. The actual results or conclusions may differ considerably from those that have been set out, or intimated, in this forward-looking information. There are many factors which may cause such disparity, especially the instability of metal market prices, the results of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or in interest rates, poorly estimated resources, environmental risks (stricter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavorable extraction conditions, political risks brought on by mining in developing countries, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies), failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies, or any other risk relating to mining and development. There is no guarantee that the circumstances anticipated in this forward-looking information will occur, or if they do occur, how they will benefit Komet. The forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of Komet’s management at the time of the publication of the information and Komet does not assume any obligation to make public updates or modifications to any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other cause, except if it is required by securities laws.