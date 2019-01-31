Konica Minolta Announces its All-In-One IT Platform: Workplace Hub

CBJ Newsmakers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) today announced the launch of its innovative new IT solution: Workplace Hub. This all-in-one device, which unifies all of an organization’s IT-related needs into a single centralized platform, is a new disruptive IT category invented by Konica Minolta.

Workplace Hub is a comprehensive IT solution for today’s agile small and medium sized businesses. Each Hub combines a multifunction printer, data storage, advanced cyber security features, an HP Enterprise server and Wi-Fi access points into a single device. The revolutionary Workplace Hub promises to reduce IT complexity, remove repetitive IT tasks, end unwelcome distractions and optimise total IT spend.

Under the leadership of Deputy CTO Dennis Curry, Konica Minolta has been aggressively investing in R&D across the information technology ecosystem to address growing challenges small and mid-sized businesses face with IT complexity. The Workplace Hub promises more efficient and effective management of the disparate array of tools, services and devices used by modern organizations. Developed in partnership with global technology leaders Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sophos and Microsoft, Konica Minolta’s new Workplace Hub will deliver best in class hardware, security and IT solutions.

“Advancements in the digital space are constant, and this can often be overwhelming for small and mid-sized businesses. Workplace Hub is our answer to this problem,” said Chris Dewart, President and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “Workplace Hub not only allows businesses to achieve an effective digital transformation, but it also future-proofs them against the next generation of technological innovation. We truly believe this solution is set to revolutionize the workplace environment.”

Workplace Hub represents the next phase of Konica Minolta’s long history of innovating to meet the evolving needs of small and mid-sized business customers. Workplace Hub will improve efficiency by controlling and reducing the overall costs of IT management and services, while also providing real-time data-driven insights that help to improve business processes. Because Workplace Hub acts as the lynchpin-device within an organization’s broader IT ecosystem, the Hub provides users with a central dashboard which demonstrates 360-degree visibility of IT usage patterns across the whole business, allowing for simple management and optimization of systems.

Moreover, the platform’s product roadmap includes future integration of IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Edge and Decision Support capabilities as they become more central to the business environment of tomorrow. Adding this cognitive layer of organizational insight unleashes an intuitive understanding of the world that empowers people to collaborate better and to make smarter, data-driven decisions more effectively and in less time.

