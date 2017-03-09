Konica Minolta Healthcare Enhances Rapid Response Capabilities with AeroRemote Monitoring Service

WAYNE, NJ–(Marketwired – March 09, 2017) – Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. today announced the launch of its AeroRemote™ cloud-based, active monitoring solution for Konica Minolta AeroDR® Systems. AeroRemote detects and immediately reports critical issues and provides ongoing performance metrics with the AeroDR® Wireless Flat Panel Detectors, providing detailed reports that can be reviewed anywhere and at any time.

AeroRemote offers secure, real-time information needed to maximize system utilization, minimize service interruptions, and evaluate personnel performance, enabling better decisions, sooner. It provides immediate notification of certain critical events and produces monthly reports, by system and user, detailing usage and personnel productivity, providing at-a-glance information that facilitates a more efficient operation, supports user best practices, and optimizes AeroDR imaging assets.

Using predictive analytics, AeroRemote helps support teams assess hardware status and identify actions to be taken before an unexpected issue arises, reducing downtime by scheduling service before problems occur. Real-time monitoring of system parameters and events — from drop detection to component performance — lets users make faster and better-informed support decisions. Additionally, it encourages proper user handling by alerting managers when a Digital Radiography (DR) panel has been dropped and sends diagnostic information on panel performance.

“Having AeroRemote is really helpful for us and better for patient care,” said Jodie Aschim, Radiology and Clinic Director, at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers in Des Moines, Iowa. “DMOS is a 30-surgeon practice and AeroRemote’s capabilities help us to run much more efficiently, workflow-wise. Its remote, real-time service allows us to identify urgent situations immediately and address potential system or user issues before they become problems.”

“AeroRemote is the next step in predictive technology for AeroDR Systems and helps customers intervene early and reach better decisions sooner,” explained Steven Eisner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. “There is a transformation of service under way and AeroRemote provides a great deal of information that can be used to improve productivity.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

