Kruger Products becomes the Official Canadian Tissue of the National Hockey League (NHL®)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kruger Products L.P. (“Kruger Products” or “KPLP”) and the National Hockey League (“NHL”®) today announced a multi-year Canadian partnership naming Kruger Products its official tissue partner in both consumer and away-from-home markets across the nation. As part of the partnership, Kruger Products will create innovative and fully-integrated programs and promotions to celebrate Canada’s favourite sport.

Kruger Products’ made-in-Canada leading brands include: SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, Purex® and Cashmere® and will be supported across various retail, in-venue, on premise and digital channels, and will be featured in NHL programming during the regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Kruger Products’ brands will star in the League’s premier calendar of events, including the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™.

“Kruger Products is Canada’s leading tissue company with market leading brands and a 100-year history in our country,” said Dino Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of Kruger Products. “We strive to engage our consumers with uniquely Canadian experiences. We are so proud to partner with the National Hockey League, Canada’s #1 sports league, to reach fans from coast-to-coast in memorable ways.”

KPLP manufactures tissue products in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians, with more than 2,000 Canadian employees and manufacturing plants in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Dedicated to supporting the Canadian economy, Kruger Products also supports numerous Canadian organizations and charities. Kruger Products is a long-time supporter of the breast cancer cause and has raised millions of dollars to date.

“Kruger Products is a proud Canadian Company who through impactful marketing, production, design and sponsorship have developed SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, Purex® and Cashmere® into iconic Canadian brands,” said Keith Wachtel, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, NHL. “We look forward to collaborating with the Kruger Products’ team to engage NHL fans across Canada.”

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL Heritage Classic name and logo are trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2019. All Rights Reserved.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®. Kruger Products has approximately 2,500 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the previous seven years and was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies in 2018. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs

Kruger Products L.P.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

Francois.Paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c63e1c8-f250-482c-942a-9cfab4af0687