KSIX Announces New CEO and CSO

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Aug 3, 2017) – KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX) “The Company”, announced Brian Cox (CEO) and Anthony Nuzzo (CSO) have been retained to fill the respective positions.

Former CEO Carter Matzinger stated, “I am very excited to announce that we have made the first major transition on executing our plan. The board approved Brian Cox as CEO and Chairman of KSIX Media Holding, Inc. Adding Mr. Cox’s experience in managing businesses and scaling a telecom company is very exciting for the future of KSIX and for our shareholders. With this transition it allows me to refocus immediately on media company revenue, adding subscribers to True Wireless and planning marketing strategies to near future acquisitions. I looking forward to be working with Mr. Cox and watching KSIX grow.”

Previously, Brian Cox has been the majority owner and CEO of True Wireless since January, 2011. KSIX is currently merging with True Wireless which made Mr. Cox a natural fit. Mr. Cox got his start in telecom in 2004 when he founded his first telephone company. Through organic growth and acquisition, he grew the company to the largest prepaid home phone company in the country and sold it in late 2009. Cox states “The professional sports world has proven superteams win. My immediate top priority is to recruit all-stars to join KSIX. On a quest for a Blue Chip Superteam, without question my first pick would be Anthony Nuzzo. His profitable track record and ability to analyze and process multi-faceted challenges will be put to work immediately. I am looking forward to announcing the next all-stars in the coming weeks.”

Mr. Nuzzo has successfully founded and operated several enterprises. He co-founded Leading Edge Recovery Solutions, LLC and in 2008 helped guide the company to being ranked 21st in the U.S. within the Financial Services Industry by the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies annual Publication while also receiving the honor of Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies Annual Publication being Ranked 346 overall. In 2009, Mr. Nuzzo purchased Glass Mountain Capital, LLC. Under the leadership of Mr. Nuzzo, in 2013 Glass Mountain Capital, LLC was ranked 198 in the U.S. within the Financial Services Industry by the Inc. 500 and as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS

KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB: KSIX), a Las Vegas based company, is a diversified holding company focused on strategic growth while maintaining long term shareholder value. Ksix Media helps companies make more profit by utilizing social media marketing and ad network distribution to grow sales while reducing cost per acquisition. KSIX Media Holdings has an aggressive plan to grow the existing media subsidiaries while expanding holdings in telecom and emerging Blockchain technology markets related to Bitcoin, Ethereum and digital currency expansion.

