Kure Technologies, Inc. Announces Non-Convertible Debt Funding

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kure Technologies, Inc. (“Kure” or the “Company”) (NEX:KUR.H), today announced details of a debt funding by two of its directors.

Mr. Alex Dolgonos and Mr. Daniel Marks, two directors of the Company, have agreed to provide unsecured loans to the Company in the amount of CDN$100,000. The loans are not convertible for securities of the Company, pay an annual interest rate of 12% and are repayable by the Company at any time before maturity, which is March 31, 2018.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure’s shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol “KUR.H”. More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

