Kuuhubb Announces Successful Soft Launch of New Mobile Game Dancing Diaries

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a technology company focused on acquiring, developing and distributing lifestyle and mobile game applications for women, is pleased to announce that it has soft-launched its new mobile game Dancing Diaries.

Dancing Diaries: A Match3 Story is a game that combines the popular Match 3 core gameplay with a dancing meta game. Players advance through an engaging story by completing immersive Match 3 puzzle levels while unlocking dance outfits and accessories and mastering their dance moves.

Players dress up for a romantic tango or a classy waltz, choosing their perfect hairstyle, makeup, and accessories. They create their ideal character, merge gems, win beautiful dresses, and master their moves, dancing Salsa, Jazz, Waltz, Quickstep, Street, Charleston, and many more styles!

Dancing Diaries has been in soft launch since early November 2018, showing more promising results with every iteration. The game is continuously being improved, based on data collected from thousands of early adopters in test territories (Canada, South Africa and Australia). Kuuhubb is aiming to have the game commercially launched before the end of Q1, 2019. The game is an excellent addition to Kuuhubb’s growing portfolio of mobile games and lifestyle apps tailored for women.

“We are very excited to be getting closer to a commercial launch for this promising title,” said Jouni Keränen, CEO of Kuuhubb: “This genre, where a core game mechanic is combined with a themed meta game has already proven incredibly popular. Early results from the soft launch of Dancing Diaries are very positive. We see true potential for scaling the success of the game worldwide and driving our planned growth in 2019 and beyond.”

“Exient is delighted to be partnering with Kuuhubb to craft Dancing Diaries, a puzzle game targeted at female gamers in line with Kuuhubb’s overall strategy,” said Nick Harper, MD at Exient UK, Ltd.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly-listed mobile game development and publishing company focused on lifestyle and mobile applications for the female audience. Kuuhubb’s mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space with a strategy of creating sustainable shareholder value through the acquisition of proven, yet underappreciated, assets with robust, long-term growth potential. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on developing U.S. brand collaborations and Asian partnerships.

About Exient

A global leader in mobile game development, Exient has partnered with clients such as Rovio (Angry Birds Go, Angry Birds Transformers), Sony (Lemmings) and BBC Studios (Dancing With The Stars) to deliver emotionally engaging and entertaining mobile apps.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential success of the Dancing Diaries game, future revenue and products and the development and growth of the Company’s business) are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the possibility that results from the Dancing Diaries game will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, risks related to the growth strategy of the Company, the possibility that results from the Company’s growth and development plans will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, the early stage of the Company’s development, competition from companies in a number of industries, the ability of the Company to manage expansion and integrate acquisitions into its business, future business development of the Company and the other risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated November 8, 2018 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Jouni Keränen

CEO – Kuuhubb Inc.

Email: jouni@kuuhubb.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations – Kuuhubb Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 479-9547

Email: bill@kuuhubb.com