LA-Based Kastner & Partners Introduces Advertising Boot Camp for High School Girls in Los Angeles

PLAYA VISTA, CA–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) – Kastner & Partners North America, the LA-based advertising agency and long-time AOR for Red Bull, announced today its first-ever, student intensive bCreative Advertising Boot Camp, in partnership with B~STEM Project. During the 3-day program, high school girls throughout the Greater Los Angeles area will have the opportunity to learn about the advertising industry.

Kastner & Partners has a long history of fostering talent and innovation in the creative space and is dedicated to empowering young people to discover their own creative voices in advertising as well as media, entertainment and business. Starting August 7 through August 9, B~STEM Project’s bCreative Advertising Boot Camp will provide high school girls with a hands-on workshop where they will collaborate in teams, with guidance from professional mentors to take on the challenge to create a new original ad campaign for national makeup brand, Tyra Beauty.

Founded by Supermodel turned Super Entrepreneur, Tyra Banks, Tyra Beauty is the one-of-a-kind, transformative cosmetics experience. bCreative participants will create ads and content with the goal to attract Tyra Beauty’s target demo — woman of all ages — as well as generate viral attention while maintaining brand essence. Participants will learn how to understand a client’s core business imperatives, explore company culture, and discover creative career opportunities. From start to finish, participants will compete for the best campaign including original creative, digital, public relations, and social media elements, to be judged by an esteemed panel of experts.

“At Kastner & Partners, we are always searching for boundaries… when we find those boundaries, we push them with creative that’s thought provoking and disruptive,” says Kastner & Partners’ chief creative officer Brandon Rochon. “It is humbling to partner with Tyra Beauty and B~STEM Project for the bCreative Advertising Boot Camp to share our creative culture, process and above all, our passion with young women to help them find their own passion in the ad world.”

B~STEM Project empowers and promotes the advancement of young girls and women across the nation through transformational experiences with the help of acclaimed STEM-related agencies like Kastner & Partners and iconic cultural brands like Tyra Beauty. B~STEM Project’s original content and programming provides the tools and skillset needed to prepare young girls and women for successful careers. The bCreative program is an ongoing series produced by B~STEM Project in partnership with various companies across industries. The partnership with Kastner & Partners and Tyra Beauty marks the first advertising-specific boot camp rolled out by the organization.

“It’s critical that we continue to expose youth to various industries and viable career opportunities. B~STEM’s goal is to find the most exciting and innovative avenues to educate and empower. Partnering with Kastner & Partners and Tyra Beauty opens a gateway of endless possibilities for participants. Together we’re creating unique immersive experiences that will make an invaluable impact,” says Tracie Dean Ponder, founder and executive director B~STEM Project.

To pre-register and learn more about the bCreative Advertising Boot Camp, please visit www.bstemproject.org.

For more information on Kastner & Partners North America, go to www.kastnerandpartners.us and to learn more about Tyra Beauty, visit www.tyrabeauty.com.

About Kastner & Partners:

On paper, Kastner & Partners (K&P) is a full-service, independent, global ad agency with offices in LA, Milan, Budapest, Madrid, London and Frankfurt. At heart, K&P is a group of individuals who don’t abide by the status quo. Creative misfits who put their storytelling powers to use in creating culture every day. Among many high-profile clients, the agency co-created one of the most iconic brands of the 21st century, expanding Red Bull from an energy beverage company to a global media company with a relationship that’s spanned 30 years.

About B~STEM Project:

B~STEM Project focuses on helping young girls and women to engage, learn and grow in business and STEM related disciplines across industries. Through our face-to-face events and programs as well as online initiatives, we offer a host of dynamic educational experiences. Our interdisciplinary approach integrates business and STEM into a cohesive and interactive learning program. For further information on B~STEM please visit www.bstemproject.org