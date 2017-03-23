Lacthosa Wins Greatest Exporter to Central America Award

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) – Lacthosa received the award “Premio Orquídea Empresarial” (Business Orchid Award) in the category Greatest Exporter to Central America, for their effort, creativity and innovation, especially after distributing 100% Honduran products to international markets.

The Honduran Goverment, through the Ministry of Economic Development (Prohonduras), wants to motivate and recognize the effort and compromise of the business sector in the development of Honduras’ economy. This award is the highest recognition given by the President of the Republic of Honduras to companies, institutions and organizations that operate in the country and are focused on national and international commerce.

The event took place at Banco Central de Honduras (BCH)’s auditorium where several entrepreneurs that generate production and development in different areas participated. At the event, Lacthosa’s award was received by Luis Kafie and Marianne Kafie.

It is very important to recognize that Lacthosa is 100% Honduran and nowadays comercialices their products in El Salvador, Guatemala, United States, Dominican Republic and Grand Cayman. Lacthosa generates more than 3,000 direct jobs and has a portafolium of more than 250 products.

“As a company, we are very proud of receiving this award because it truly represents the effort and vision of our founder Schucry Kafie. We want to dedicate this award to our collaborators, the national producer with whom we work hand in hand, and the millions of people at a national and international level who create and consume our products. We will continue to work with dedication to put the name of our country in a great place,” said Marianne Kafie, Lacthosa’s representative.

Lacthosa is the leading dairy company in Honduras that is dedicated to the elaboration and distribution of dairy products, juices and refreshing drinks. By 2016 Lacthosa made purchases of over 140 million liters of milk to more than 2,600 producers and works with more than 2,000 producers of oranges. Through its corporate social responsibility programs it has benefited more than 100,000 people.

Lacthosa exports more than 12% for Central America and 3% for other countries such as the United States, Dominican Republic and Grand Cayman.

For his part, President Juan Orlando Hernández acknowledged the effort of the private company, “I want to congratulate all the participating companies, those who won and did not win, because this is a very special moment for the country and we are very proud of you.“

The prize was awarded to companies that contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), generating employment, through the diversification of its exportable supply of products and services, betting on innovation and increasing investments.

